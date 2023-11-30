Daily Search Forum Recap: November 30, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I am seeing new signs of an other Google search ranking algorithm update, is it tremors from the core update, is it the end of the reviews update or something else? Did you see the Google SGE patent? Google LSAs add new impression metrics. Google Ads API released its release and sunset schedule for 2024. Google is disallowing e-juice products. Google's head of ads, Jerry Dischler, is leaving the company.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility - Is It The End Of Reviews Update?
    I am seeing some signs of some big Google Search ranking volatility and shuffling today. The core update just finished, so Google would say it is not the core update but the reviews update is still rolling out. Or maybe this new ranking volatility is unrelated to any confirmed update - I don't know.
  • Google Patent For SGE: Generative Summaries For Search Results
    Google has a published patent named "Generative summaries for search results" which is believed to be the patent behind the Search Generative Experience launch we saw earlier this year. This patent was filed on March 20, 2023 and approved on September 26, 2023 under the patent ID US11769017B1.
  • Google Local Service Ads Add New Impression Metrics For Advertisers
    Google has added a few new impression metrics for advertisers using the Google Local Service Ads platform. This was spotted by Ben Turner who wrote on X that he is "seeing impression share metrics in selected Google LSA accounts."
  • Google Ads API 2024 Schedule
    Google has published its tentative schedule for the Google Ads API release dates and sunset dates for 2024. Google publishes this annually in order to "bring greater clarity to your planning cycle," the company said.
  • Google Now Doesn't Allow E-Juice Products In Ads & Shopping Listings
    Google has updated its dangerous product policy for both Shopping ads and free listings to list E-juice products as dangerous and thus not allowed to be advertised or listing in Google Shopping results, both paid or free listings.
  • Head Of Google Ads, Jerry Dischler, Steps Down After 15 Years
    Jerry Dischler, who has been the head of Google Ads since 2020 and has been with Google for over 15 years is leaving the company. Replacing Dischler will be Vidhya Srinivasan who was the VP/GM of Advertising.
  • Google Home Style Speaker Podium
    This speaker podium at the Google Dublin office looks like a large Google Home device. It is funny to see this but the design and style does work nicely for a speaker podium.

