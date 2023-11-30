Daily Search Forum Recap: November 30, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
I am seeing new signs of an other Google search ranking algorithm update, is it tremors from the core update, is it the end of the reviews update or something else? Did you see the Google SGE patent? Google LSAs add new impression metrics. Google Ads API released its release and sunset schedule for 2024. Google is disallowing e-juice products. Google's head of ads, Jerry Dischler, is leaving the company.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Ranking Volatility - Is It The End Of Reviews Update?
I am seeing some signs of some big Google Search ranking volatility and shuffling today. The core update just finished, so Google would say it is not the core update but the reviews update is still rolling out. Or maybe this new ranking volatility is unrelated to any confirmed update - I don't know.
- Google Patent For SGE: Generative Summaries For Search Results
Google has a published patent named "Generative summaries for search results" which is believed to be the patent behind the Search Generative Experience launch we saw earlier this year. This patent was filed on March 20, 2023 and approved on September 26, 2023 under the patent ID US11769017B1.
- Google Local Service Ads Add New Impression Metrics For Advertisers
Google has added a few new impression metrics for advertisers using the Google Local Service Ads platform. This was spotted by Ben Turner who wrote on X that he is "seeing impression share metrics in selected Google LSA accounts."
- Google Ads API 2024 Schedule
Google has published its tentative schedule for the Google Ads API release dates and sunset dates for 2024. Google publishes this annually in order to "bring greater clarity to your planning cycle," the company said.
- Google Now Doesn't Allow E-Juice Products In Ads & Shopping Listings
Google has updated its dangerous product policy for both Shopping ads and free listings to list E-juice products as dangerous and thus not allowed to be advertised or listing in Google Shopping results, both paid or free listings.
- Head Of Google Ads, Jerry Dischler, Steps Down After 15 Years
Jerry Dischler, who has been the head of Google Ads since 2020 and has been with Google for over 15 years is leaving the company. Replacing Dischler will be Vidhya Srinivasan who was the VP/GM of Advertising.
- Google Home Style Speaker Podium
This speaker podium at the Google Dublin office looks like a large Google Home device. It is funny to see this but the design and style does work nicely for a speaker podium.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google silently remove old Discovery report from Business Profile Manager and finally replace it with Performance report. 👉 Now we can download it with such stats like Menu or Booking clicks, Maciej Miklaszewski on X
- Here's Google's patent behind Google's SGE, their experimental search engine with AI generated results. This patent was filed on March 20th, a few weeks before the first announcement and beta release of SGE., Juan GonzÃ¡lez Villa on X
- Spoiler alert: @BingWMC's IndexNow now supports all these CMS! Thank you @facan, Navah Hopkins on X
- Yes, we experiment with this all the time. In fact, for a long time we ran a very significant portion of the world with GPT-4 in Balanced. The current setup was the best from the user-retention perspective., Mikhail Parakhin on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Ads boss Jerry Dischler steps down
- Reddit launches new certification in engaging ad creatives
- LinkedIn rolls out performance measurement and Document Ads enhancements
- The rise of Google followership: Unlocking visibility on Google’s surfaces
- Key takeaways from the UK’s most effective holiday ads in 2023
- Google Search Organization markup adds name, address, contact information, and other business identifiers
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- Canada says Google will pay $74 million annually to Canadian news industry under new online law, AP News
- Federal government reaches deal with Google on Online News Act, CBC News
- Microsoft joins OpenAI’s board with Sam Altman officially back as CEO, The Verge
- OpenAI Director Who Helped Oust Altman Now Key Player in Startup's Future, Bloomberg
- Sam Altman returns as CEO, OpenAI has a new initial board, OpenAI
- Tech’s New Normal: Microcuts Over Growth at All Costs, Wall Street Journal
- OpenAI Reinstates Sam Altman as CEO, Adds Microsoft as Board Observer, Bloomberg
- Sam Altman explains being fired and rehired by OpenAI, The Verge
Links & Content Marketing
- Internal Links: Mastering SEO Through Effective Linking, Keyword Insights
- Three Content Strategy Templates [+Free Downloads], Siege Media
- What Content Marketers Can Expect in 2024, Street Fight
- 5 Link-Building Tips to Help Boost Your Search Engine Rankings, Entrepreneur
Local & Maps
- Google Maps new colors upset some, including former designer, CNBC
- Google Maps rolls out new colors on Android, iOS, and web, 9to5Google
- North Korea’s Kim Gloats Over Spy Satellite Images, Courtesy of Google Maps, as the Peninsula Is Roiled by Breakdown of 2018 Pact Between North and South, New York Sun
- This Google Maps trick can supercharge your ability to navigate directions, Fox News
Mobile & Voice
- How to use Siri to read a web page in iOS 17, AppleInsider
- The best Google Play apps and games of 2023, Google Blog
SEO
- 3 Ways to Improve Page Speed, Google Search Central YouTube
- 7-Step Advanced Technical SEO Audit Checklist, seoClarity
- Changing Domain Name & SEO: 7 Steps to Keep Your Rankings, Semrush
- Ecommerce SEO Checklist: 22 Tips to Grow Your Traffic & Sales, Semrush
PPC
- Google's ad-blocker crackdown is changing how people are using YouTube, Android Authority
- Manage Leads From Google Local Services Ads (LSAs) With Text, Leadferno
- Policy update: Changes to the promotion of healthcare products in Brazil, Google Merchant Center Help
Other Search
- Google DeepMind researchers use AI tool to find 2mn new materials, Financial Times (Sub)
- Google's Patent Behind Google SGE, Explained, USEO
- Google researchers find personal information can be accessed through ChatGPT queries, SiliconANGLE
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.