Google Now Doesn't Allow E-Juice Products In Ads & Shopping Listings

Google has updated its dangerous product policy for both Shopping ads and free listings to list E-juice products as dangerous and thus not allowed to be advertised or listing in Google Shopping results, both paid or free listings.

Google wrote, "E-juice, a product designed to simulate tobacco smoking, is considered a dangerous product."

Google said dangerous products like E-juice, "is not allowed and is listed as an example under the Dangerous product policy, which applies to both Shopping ads and free listings."

"In simpler terms, e-juice cannot be listed on Shopping ads or listed for free because it is considered a dangerous product," Google added.

Google said, "this policy is in place to protect customers from buying products that could harm them."

It now lists e-juice specifically as an example, it says, "Products designed to simulate tobacco smoking: Examples: Herbal cigarettes, electronic cigarettes or e-cigarettes, e-juice"

Be safe folks!

This is a small update that probably less than 1% of you care about but I wanted to make an image of a robot smoking e-juice.

Forum discussion at X.