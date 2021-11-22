Daily Search Forum Recap: November 22, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has rolled out a new slick design for Google Search Console. Google's sort by date feature in the news tab in search is not working right. Google Ads mobile app has added more explanations with Performance Insights, review Search trends and create campaigns. Google Search doesn't hold grudges for technical issues on your site. Google's structured data markup helper tool is outdated, said Google. And I posted another vlog today.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Console New Design Interface Now Live
This morning at about 5:30am ET, the Google Search Console team rolled out a new facelift and design for Google Search Console. The new design, according to Google's Daniel Waisberg is "much cleaner." Google said the design aims to improve "accessibility and user experience."
- Google Ads Mobile App Gains Performance Insights, Review Search Trends & Create Campaigns
Google has added a few new features to the Google Ads mobile app. The new features work on both the iOS and Android app and include that you can see more explanations with Performance Insights, review Search trends and create campaigns.
- Google Sort By Date For News Is Buggy
Danny Sullivan, the Search Liaison at Google Search, confirmed there is a bug with the sort by date feature in the Google Search news tab. Danny said on Twitter "if you're searching with date restriction in news tab, we found a bug we hope to fix soon."
- Google Structured Data Markup Helper Is Outdated
In 2013, Google launched its Structured Data Markup Helper tool to help site owners mark up their content with structured data without having to know how to code. Well, the tool is outdated, as you'd imagine. Even Caio Barros from Google confirmed the tool is "a bit outdated" and any requested updates to it can take time.
- Google: We Don't Hold A Grudge For Technical Issues
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that Google Search does not hold a grudge for SEO technical issues you have on your site. When you fix those issues and Google reprocesses the affected pages or site, things should return back to normal.
- Vlog #147: Bryan Cush On Health Consumer Searches, Doctors With The Same Name & Health Brand Defense
In part one, Bryan Cush, the co-founder of Tidal Health Group, and I spoke about how to use health data for content and search marketing and in part two we dug into using medical databases...
- Googlebot Cleans The Google Office
This is not a joke, Google's parent company, Alphabet, has designed robots, essentially Googlebots, to physically clean the Google offices. Google wrote about it here and said
