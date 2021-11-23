Google Hanging Flower Art

I'll be honest, I am horrible at understanding art and I think, but I am not sure, that this is some art project at the Google New York City office. You can see these flower shaped things hanging from the ceiling. I think they might even open and close? I do not know if any light comes out of them.

This was shared on Instagram by Kimberly Marrero.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.