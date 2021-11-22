Vlog #147: Bryan Cush On Health Consumer Searches, Doctors With The Same Name & Health Brand Defense

In part one, Bryan Cush, the co-founder of Tidal Health Group, and I spoke about how to use health data for content and search marketing and in part two we dug into using medical databases, local search and E-A-T & YMYL. In part three we talked about schema and structured data for health content. Here in the last part, part four we talk about health related searches and doctors that share the same name, plus reputation management for health brands.

How Consumers Search For Health Conditions Compared To How Professionals Talk About Those Conditions:

Bryan explained that typically 85% or so of the terms they track in search in the health space are layman searches and conditions. The client always leads with the doctorâ€™s name, the device name or the technical term of the condition but they need to tell their clients that no, consumers do not search that way. Tidal has a ton of data already to use in order to bridge this information for their clients. Tidal often doesnâ€™t need to tap into patient notes or testimonials but if they are in a blind spot, they will use that information. They often will look at the CPT codes, the Current Procedural Terminology codes they use for billing insurance companies and also look at the ICD codes, the diagnosis codes which is a bit closer to the layman terms used in search but still not close enough. Those are some of their research tools they use but more often than not, they have a place to jump off on.

Doctors Who Share Names Or Family Doctors:

I then brought up the concept of how Google knows which doctor with the same last name is a different or the same doctor. Because many doctors do end up working at multiple practices or in a practice and also in a hospital. How does Google know that doctor is the same doctor or a unique doctor. Bryan said there is an authority aspect to this where that specific doctor might now have a Wikipedia page but his father may, and they map that in Wikipedia, in the medical directors and through structured data to convey this information on the web.

Brand Defense In The Healthcare Space:

Bryan spoke about the challenge of defending your brand in the healthcare space because often practice names are generic. Such as Urgent Care Nyack, there are many brands with that name, and some without that name but also offer urgent care services in that area. So paid search comes in handy here but also you need to be great at local search for this reason. But you need to test and retest to see what works for your clients in this space.

