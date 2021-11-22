Googlebot Cleans The Google Office

This is not a joke, Google's parent company, Alphabet, has designed robots, essentially Googlebots, to physically clean the Google offices. Google wrote about it here and said "we are now operating a fleet of more than 100 robot prototypes that are autonomously performing a range of useful tasks around our offices. The same robot that sorts trash can now be equipped with a squeegee to wipe tables and use the same gripper that grasps cups can learn to open doors."

Above is a GIF of it in action. Google is calling these bots Everyday Robots.

