GoogleBot Spider Name: Crawley

A year ago, Google introduced a new Googlebot Mascot, which was a cute looking spider. But it had no name. Well, a year later, Myriam on Twitter spotted in the alt tag of the image on the blog post that the Spider mascot has a name. The name of the spider is Crawley!

ALT attributes contain very important information folks.

The Google bot has a name: CRAWLEY@g33konaut can you confirm the name officially yet?#SEO pic.twitter.com/NZ6ZjyIkJP — Myriam 🦖 (@myriamjessier) November 18, 2021

Lizzi Harvey from Google confirmed this to be true!

here to confirm that this is indeed, new. — Lizzi (@okaylizzi) November 18, 2021

Nice find and I wonder if this was the naming ceremony!

