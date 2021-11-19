GoogleBot Spider Name: Crawley

Nov 19, 2021
A year ago, Google introduced a new Googlebot Mascot, which was a cute looking spider. But it had no name. Well, a year later, Myriam on Twitter spotted in the alt tag of the image on the blog post that the Spider mascot has a name. The name of the spider is Crawley!

Lizzi Harvey from Google confirmed this to be true!

Nice find and I wonder if this was the naming ceremony!

