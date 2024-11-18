Daily Search Forum Recap: November 18, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are finally seeing much larger movement from the Google November 2024 core update. Google Analytics seems to be missing some data from November 13, 2024. Google Ads are finally showing up in the AI Overviews. Google is popping up Google Ads promotions for your business name (Google Business Profiles) in Google Search. Google is testing trending this week labels. Microsoft is mixing search ads with organic results. Google's people also ask may also be an issue for Google's John Mueller.

The Top Image of William Shakespeare on Google is Lazy AI Slop, Futurism

