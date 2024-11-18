Daily Search Forum Recap: November 18, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are finally seeing much larger movement from the Google November 2024 core update. Google Analytics seems to be missing some data from November 13, 2024. Google Ads are finally showing up in the AI Overviews. Google is popping up Google Ads promotions for your business name (Google Business Profiles) in Google Search. Google is testing trending this week labels. Microsoft is mixing search ads with organic results. Google's people also ask may also be an issue for Google's John Mueller.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google November 2024 Core Update Heats Up This Weekend
    The Google November 2024 core update started rolling out Monday, November 11, at 3:30 pm ET and we saw some movement begin around Wednesday/Thursday but it was not that widespread. Now, over the weekend, this core update seems to be casting a wider net.
  • Ads In Google AI Overview In The Wild
    Google has been telling us for many months that they will be rolling out ads for AI Overviews. Last month, Google said they will soon show in the US mobile search results - well, I think we've seen one of our first examples of it this weekend.

  • Google Analytics May Be Missing Data From November 13th
    Google Analytics may not have fully brought in your analytics data for Wednesday, November 13th, within the GA4 interface. Over the past few days, I've seen complaints from site owners and marketers about GA4 missing data from that day.
  • Google Search Pop Up Ads For Google Ads Promotions (GBP)
    On Friday, Google began to show these massive pop up, overlay ads, on top of the Google Search results, for when you search for your business and are logged into your Google Business Profile account. The ad takes up a lot of the screen, blocks access to the search results page (and managing your Google Business Profile) and asks you to spend money with Google Ads with a Google Ads credit promotion.
  • Microsoft Mixing Ads & Organic Results In Bing Search Also
    Some are seeing Microsoft placing ads in the Bing Search results mixed in between the organic results. Google has been testing this for a while now, calling it dynamic ad placement to try to make it sound like a good thing, and now Microsoft seems to be testing this in Bing Search as well.
  • Google Also Cautions On Using Google People Also Ask For Content Ideas
    Last week we covered how Google's John Mueller cautioned about using Google Trends for content ideas. Google's John Mueller also agreed that this can be an issue for Google Search's people also ask (PAA) feature. When Glenn Gabe noted PAA falls into this bucket, John Mueller agreed by saying "Definitely them too."

  • Google Search Trending This Week Labels
    Google Search has been placing trending labels in the search results for a while now. But there is a new variation of that, showing a "Trending this week" label in a gray, green and purple format. I don't think I've seen this label show when the result is trending and for whole long.
  • Doogler On Halloween
    I know Halloween was weeks ago, but hey, I just spotted this dog all dressed up for Halloween at the Google office. A Doogler in a Halloween costume at the Google office.

