Google Analytics may not have fully brought in your analytics data for Wednesday, November 13th, within the GA4 interface. Over the past few days, I've seen complaints from site owners and marketers about GA4 missing data from that day.

This does not seem to be impacting everyone, or at least, not everyone is noticing the issue. But many are complaining about data loss within Google Analytics (GA4) on November 13, 2024.

I first spotted the issue on Friday, when Taylor Kurtz pinged me about it on X saying, " are you seeing any delays in GA4? A few of my properties haven’t updated to show Wednesday traffic. Really hate the delayed reporting in GA4."

I probably should have covered it last week but I wanted to see if Google would provide a response. I have seen nothing from Google yet and the issue does not seem to be resolved. Nor have I seen anything from the analytics blogs.

It is unclear how widespread this issue is, because most are not complaining about the issue.

That being said, the timing isn't great with the Google November 2024 core update showing early signs of an impact on the 13th.

More and more chimed in:

There is also a thread in the Google Analytics Help Forums with complaints about this. There are actually many threads about the issue over here. Here are some of those complaints:

I usually track the data from the day before yesterday on the current day. However, there's only nearly 50% traffic on my website. Just want to know is there anyone with the same situation as me?

My traffic for that day shows it dropped in half too!

I have the same thing, and so do my friends, I wrote in a comment in the same request from another user, but Google support continues to remain silent and does not comment on the problem in any way!

For me the same. Since Nov 13 and still now it shows about 50% of the traffic. It is surely wrong because in GSC and BWT, I am at normal levels.

So something seems to be up. Delays are not uncommon with GA4, but the delays normally do not last more than 24 hours.

Update: Google has confirmed the issue, finally, with a notice in the ads status report: