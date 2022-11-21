Google Army Veteran Suited Up

Here is a photo from an event Google had at the Atlanta office on or around Veteran's Day. This Googler, I believe he works at Google, is dressed up in his army uniform with helmet and shovel and more.

He posted this on Instagram and wrote " veterans ERG (employee resource group) was having some stuff at lunch ahead of veterans day at lunch. I scored 97% on a survival quiz and should have done better as a scout. Anyway of course I had to take the pictures in the plate carrier, helmet, and belt worn by a tiny Asian that go figure wouldn’t stay on."

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.