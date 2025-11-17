Daily Search Forum Recap: November 17, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console finally rolled out custom annotations for the performance reports. Google's AI not only got a search snippet wrong but it was insulting to the writer. Google Ads may be launching journey-based bidding in 2026. Google is testing the old search design or is it a bug. Google Ads combination reports gain top combinations for PMax campaigns.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Direct Traffic in GA4, KRM Digital Marketing

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.