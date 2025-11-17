Daily Search Forum Recap: November 17, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console finally rolled out custom annotations for the performance reports. Google's AI not only got a search snippet wrong but it was insulting to the writer. Google Ads may be launching journey-based bidding in 2026. Google is testing the old search design or is it a bug. Google Ads combination reports gain top combinations for PMax campaigns.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Console Performance Report Annotations Rolling Out
    Google seems to be rolling out the annotations feature within Google Search Console's performance reports. This was a feature Google began testing in May and now it seems to be rolling out. Custom annotations in the performance reports are live.
  • When Google Search Snippet Description Go Wrong
    We know Google has been using machine learning and more recently, AI, to generate search result snippets descriptions. Well, here is an example of Google getting a snippet not just wrong, but downright insulting.
  • Google Ads Journey Aware Bidding Coming In 2026
    Google Ads may be introducing a new bidding type named Journey Aware bidding in 2026. This will be reportedly for search campaigns using Target CPA.
  • Google Adds Top Combinations To Combinations Report For PMax
    Google Ads top combinations report now has a Top Combinations option for PMax campaigns. This report should be able to quickly show you your top performing assets including logos, headlines, descriptions, images, sitelinks, and other assets.
  • Google App Image Search: Get Started With A Few Topics
    Google added a carousel to the top of the image tab within some Google Search apps, I think it might be a test. The carousel lets you scroll through some ideas to get you started with your image search.
  • Google Testing Old Search Design - Or Is It A Bug?
    There have been several complaints over the past week about Google showing searchers its old Google Search design. Some of those search results seem to lead to a broken interface, while others just look like they are from a decade or so ago.
  • Google Ads Wall
    Here is a wall at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California - the Google Plex. The wall is devoted to Google Ads and says "Powering the open and free internet." Yep.

