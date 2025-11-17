Google Ads top combinations report now has a Top Combinations option for PMax campaigns. This report should be able to quickly show you your top performing assets including logos, headlines, descriptions, images, sitelinks, and other assets.

This was spotted by Rakshit Shetty who posted on LinkedIn and wrote, "Google has just rolled out Top Combinations under the Combinations tab for each asset groups. This new feature shows how your best-performing asset mixes - including logos, headlines, descriptions, creatives, sitelinks, structure snippets, and other assets.

Here is his screenshot of this:

He added why this matters:

Finally, more visibility into how Google’s AI assembles your ads

Understand which creative combinations actually drive performance

Make smarter decisions on asset testing and optimization

Hat tip to both Adrian Dekker and PPC News Feed for spotting this.

