There have been several complaints over the past week about Google showing searchers its old Google Search design. Some of those search results seem to lead to a broken interface, while others just look like they are from a decade or so ago.

This seems to be impacting both mobile phones and tablets, from what I can tell.

This was first reported on PiunikaWeb who attributed it to Google simplying its search results but that is not it. This seems like a bug or some weird test...

He pointed to two Reddit threads but I found a few more threads on Google Web Search Help Forums.

Here are some, not all, of the screenshots from those threads:

Mobile Phone:

Tablet:

What it should look like:

Some look completely broken as well:

These seem more like a bug to me than a test or experiment.

Forum discussion at Reddit and Google Web Search Help Forums.