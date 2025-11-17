Google added a carousel to the top of the image tab within some Google Search apps, I think it might be a test. The carousel lets you scroll through some ideas to get you started with your image search.

The carousel is named "Get started with a few topics" and shows travel, food and drink, home decor, and more tabs.

This was spotted by Damien Andell on X who wrote, "New presentation of topics in the image tab of the Google app. The images tab, which allows you to have an image feed like Pinterest, used to have a separate page for choosing topics. This is now located in the feed header."

Here is a static image from his video:

Here is a GIF from his video:

This was later confirmed other changes to images in the Google App over here:

Starting today, we’re making that inspiration even easier to find with a new way to discover visual content in the Google app. Simply tap the new “Images” icon at the bottom of the app screen to see new images each day, tailored to your interests. You can browse, save to your collections or search for even more inspo based on what you find. It’s a seamless way to organize your creative ideas, from your first spark to your next project, all in one place. This feature will be rolling out over the next few weeks in the Google app for Android and iOS in the U.S.

I do not see this.

