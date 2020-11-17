Daily Search Forum Recap: November 17, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

  • Google Ads Recommends You Switch To Broad Match With Smart Bidding
    Google ads is going to be recommending to advertisers to switch or supplement some of their search ad campaigns to use broad match with its Smart Bidding. Google wrote "using broad match and Smart Bidding together can help you reach more relevant queries that meet your performance objectives."
  • Google Shares Crawl Budget Between Organic & Ads
    Google shares the same crawl budget between GoogleBot, the organic free web crawler, and Google AdsBot, the paid Google crawler. Keep in mind, Google has dozens of crawlers and they all likely share the same crawl budget.
  • Microsoft: BingBot & Adixbot Share The Same Crawl Budget Per Site
    Fabrice Canel from Microsoft said that BingBot and Adixbot, the Microsoft Merchant Center crawler, share the same crawl budget that is set in Bing Webmaster Tools. He said this one Twitter when asked about it.
  • Google Quietly Launches Small Business Advisors
    Five years ago, yes, that long ago, Google first began seeking applications for small business experts to become official Google Advisors. Well, after five-years, Google has launched its official Google Small Business Advisors program.
  • Google Tests Subcategories In Search Results
    Google seems to be testing, or maybe it is some weird bug, these sub-category tabs in the Google search results. SEMRush spotted this and posted a screen shot on Twitter, here is that screen shot:
  • Google Ads Auction Insights Report Now Available In Google Ads Report Editor
    Google announced that it is now allowing you to access the Google Ads auction insights report directly in the Google Ads Report Editor. Google said "auction insights are now available in Report Editor at the account and manager account level."
  • Google Search Blueprints
    It has been a year since I visited Martin Splitt of Google at the Google New York City building to record that SEO Mythbusting video. A year ago, I shared a photo of the blueprints on the table in fr

