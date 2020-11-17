Google Ads Auction Insights Report Now Available In Google Ads Report Editor

Google announced that it is now allowing you to access the Google Ads auction insights report directly in the Google Ads Report Editor. Google said "auction insights are now available in Report Editor at the account and manager account level."

Google posted on Twitter "The auction insights report is now available in Report Editor. See how you can easily review performance across multiple accounts and visualize auction insights metrics using chart.

With this update, you can new uncover cross-account auction insights with ease by using Report Editor to:

Track metrics like impression share, overlap rate, and outranking share over time with charts

Identify shifts in auction performance and analyze your metrics with a time comparison

Compare performance across retail product categories by segmenting the auction insights report

This report is available for both Search and Shopping campaigns. To access auction insights, click on the Reports icon in the top right corner of Google Ads, navigate to Predefined reports, and select the Auction Insights tab.

Here are some screen shots of this:

Kiel Hanson said on Twitter "tt barely gives a handful of data. It still feels like "these are some people who might be bidding on the same keywords."

