Birthday Party In The Google Office During The Coronavirus

This is not something I see every day, and trust me, I look every day. Here are photos from a Googler at the GooglePlex, the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. You can see Neland, a Googler, with an Android looking cake, having a birthday party in a conference room with his co-workers.

You use to see these types of photos almost daily at Google offices around the world but not since Google closed the office to most employees during the pandemic.

I guess these workers are the few that have to come in during the coronavirus outbreak.

They are all in masks.

Happy Birthday Neland!

Here is the post from Instagram:

