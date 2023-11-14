Daily Search Forum Recap: November 14, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google said we can expect changes to third-party hosted content showing in search. Google Search won't explain how it uses user interactions for search. Google Discover products now shows prices and discounts. Google products section has discussions and forums. And Microsoft Advertising now sends violation notice alerts sooner.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: Expect To See Changes In Search Around Third Party Hosted Content
Google's Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, said that while Google has updated its guidance around blocking third-party content, more is to come. Google said we should see things improve over time related to issues around third-party hosted content, sometimes referred to as parasite SEO.
- Google Won't Detail How It Uses User Interaction Signals In Search
Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, said during his brightonSEO keynote address on Friday that Google Search does use user interaction signals for Google Search but he added he won't go into specifics on how these user interactions are used.
- Google Discover Products Section Adds Pricing & Discounts
Google Discover added products or e-commerce sections about a month ago. But now it seems Google is adding both pricing details and discounts to those product/e-commerce Discover results.
- Google Products Results With Discussion and Forum Feature
Google seems to be testing showing the Discussion and Forum feature within product listing search results. The Discussion and Forum is about a year or so old now but I've never seen it for products, that is until now.
- Microsoft Advertising Sending Faster Email Disapproval Notices
Microsoft announced that it has updated some of its existing advertising policies and with that also made the email notification process for disapproval faster and quicker.
- Google Pixel Pants
Here are some photos of Google pants, maybe Google Pixel pants. I found them on Instagram where the person who posted this wrote a touching story.
