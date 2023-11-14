Google Discover Products Section Adds Pricing & Discounts

Google Discover added products or e-commerce sections about a month ago. But now it seems Google is adding both pricing details and discounts to those product/e-commerce Discover results.

Glenn Gabe spotted this and posted some screenshots on X:

Glenn wrote, "Now I'm seeing an expansion of the product cards that have been showing up. They now provide pricing with the latest deals & discounts. The timing makes me think it's tied to the deals functionality Google just rolled out."

Glenn is referencing the new deals interface in Google Search.

