Google Discover Products Section Adds Pricing & Discounts

Nov 14, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Woman Race Shopping Google Logo

Google Discover added products or e-commerce sections about a month ago. But now it seems Google is adding both pricing details and discounts to those product/e-commerce Discover results.

Glenn Gabe spotted this and posted some screenshots on X:

Google Discover Products Pricing Drops

Glenn wrote, "Now I'm seeing an expansion of the product cards that have been showing up. They now provide pricing with the latest deals & discounts. The timing makes me think it's tied to the deals functionality Google just rolled out."

Glenn is referencing the new deals interface in Google Search.

Forum discussion at X.

Previous story: Google Won't Detail How It Uses User Interaction Signals In Search
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus