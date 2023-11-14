Google Products Results With Discussion and Forum Feature

Google seems to be testing showing the Discussion and Forum feature within product listing search results. The Discussion and Forum is about a year or so old now but I've never seen it for products, that is until now.

Khushal Bherwani posted about this on X saying he noticed this feature in the product overlay results. This is when you click on a product result and Google overlays more details about that product on the screen.

Here is his screenshot:

Here are more screenshots:

cc - @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/VKgb9FTGKt â€” Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) October 15, 2023

I tried to replicate but I do not see this feature in the product overlay screen.

Note: I wrote this story a while ago but pushed this off several weeks until I posted it because of other pressing news items. You can tell because the embed is from October 15th.

