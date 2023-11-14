Google Products Results With Discussion and Forum Feature

Nov 14, 2023
Google seems to be testing showing the Discussion and Forum feature within product listing search results. The Discussion and Forum is about a year or so old now but I've never seen it for products, that is until now.

Khushal Bherwani posted about this on X saying he noticed this feature in the product overlay results. This is when you click on a product result and Google overlays more details about that product on the screen.

Here is his screenshot:

Google Discussions Forums Product Section

Here are more screenshots:

I tried to replicate but I do not see this feature in the product overlay screen.

Note: I wrote this story a while ago but pushed this off several weeks until I posted it because of other pressing news items. You can tell because the embed is from October 15th.

Forum discussion at X.

