Here are some photos of Google pants, maybe Google Pixel pants. I found them on Instagram, where the person who posted this wrote a touching story.

The pants initially caught my eye, as they are in Google colors.

He wrote, "Had to post more pictures of my Google fit for the release of the #pixel8

Being born with Moebius Syndrome and having my face be paralyzed, fashion and style were always fun ways to showcase my personality when my face couldn't. And to have a phone that can effortlessly capture these moments make it obvious why I'm #teampixel #googlepixel #fashion"

Here is the embed:

