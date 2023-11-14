Microsoft Advertising Sending Faster Email Disapproval Notices

Microsoft announced that it has updated some of its existing advertising policies and with that, also made the email notification process for disapproval faster and quicker.

"As part of these policy changes, an update to our email notification process was made to more quickly alert customers of disapprovals within their ads, keywords, or product offers. These changes include increased alert cadence," Microsoft wrote.

Here is what the email header looks like:

Microsoft said "you may have received an email with a header that looks like the above image."

These emails should provide insight into the account or accounts within a Microsof Adveritisng's Manager Customer Account that have new rejections, within the last 24 hours. It may be outdated because maybe you fixed the issue already but these email alerts come sooner than they have before.

To view the rejected content, navigate to the Microsoft Advertising Campaign user interface by clicking the link provided in the email notification. After logging in, the link will take you to the Manager Customer Account view where you can navigate to the account(s) in question and view the rejected content.

Forum discussion at X.