Daily Search Forum Recap: November 12, 2026

Nov 12, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads has a new invalid traffic overview card to show you how much you got back for fake traffic. Google is testing placing source icons in AI Overviews at the bottom. Google is expanding definition queries to show the full AI Overview by default. Google posted on how to move to a CDN without impacting Google. Google Ads disallows impersonating public figures with AI even with disclosure. Google Ads disallows targeting users based on prohibited categories. Google Ads has a found on site and more pages label. Google Ads Editor version 2.14 is out and Google Ads API 26.2 is out. Google Ads has a new data strength uplift metric. Bing is touting a way to turn off AI responses in search, but why isn't it a search setting?

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads New Invalid Traffic (IVT) Overview Card
    Google Ads announced a new Invalid Traffic (IVT) overview card within Google Search. Google's Keerat Sharma wrote, "We’re rolling out the Invalid Traffic Overview Card in Google Ads to give advertisers front-end transparency into how we protect their campaigns."
  • Google Placing Source Icons At Bottom Of AI Overviews
    Google is testing moving the citations or sources icons to the very bottom of the AI Overviews. Previously, these icons appeared at the top of the AI Overview; now Google is testing placing them at the bottom, which may make it even harder to find the sources of the answers Google generates in these AI Overviews and could reduce clicks to your site even more.
  • Google Ads API Version 26.2 Now Out Available
    Google Ads has just released a minor update to its Google Ads API - version 26.2. This update touches on assets, campaigns, reporting, and more general updates.
  • Google Search AI Overview Definitions Expanded By Default
    Google is expanding the AI Overviews for definitions by default, where you no longer have to click on "Show more" to see the full version of the AI Overview. This is similar to when Google confirmed it dynamically expands some AI Overviews based on the query, but now Google is doing this for all definition searches.
  • Google: How Moving to a CDN Can Accidentally Overwhelm Your Website
    Gary Illyes and Chery Prommawin released the final video in the Non-Canonical Cabinet series, this one is on CDNs, content delivery networks. They discuss why migrating a website to a CDN can suddenly increase Googlebot crawling activity, why this may overload your origin server, and how to avoid accidentally blocking Google's crawlers.
  • Google Ads Disallows Impersonate Public Figures With AI Even If Disclosed
    Google Ads clarified in its unacceptable Business Practices policy that impersonating public figures using AI isn’t allowed, even if they disclose that they were generated or edited using AI.
  • Google Ads Disallows Targeting Users Based On Prohibited Content Interests
    Google Ads has added a single line to the Restricted targeting in Personalized advertising policy. Google wrote, "Additionally, advertisers are not allowed to target users based on an interest in categories prohibited in Google’s ad network."
  • Google Ads 'Found On Site' Icon & More Pages Label On Sponsored Results
    Google is testing a new label on its sponsored results on Google Ads named "Found on site." The label also has a text with a magnifying glass icon next to it. Next to the label is a site link that you can click on.
  • Google Ads Editor Version 2.14 Is Now Available
    Google has released version 2.14 of the Google Ads Editor, which includes 10 new features.
  • Google Ads Data Strength Uplift Metric Doc
    Google Ads has posted a new help document about the data strength uplift metric. This comes a month after Google posted another help document on Data Strength Best Practices. "The data strength uplift metric gives you a clearer picture of the value your first-party data setup delivers in Google Ads," Google wrote.
  • Bing Touts Two Methods To Turn Off AI In Search But It's Not A Search Setting
    Microsoft announced, again, that there are ways to turn off AI features in Bing Search. We covered it twice before, but the first time we covered it, Bing had a search setting to disable AI Search (aka Copilot) from showing up in Bing. The second time, Bing removed that setting and asked people to download a browser extension or add -ai to the query to disable AI search features.
  • Mesmerizing Google Staircase
    Here is a photo from the Google office in Santa Clara, California. This is a photo of the mesmerizing staircase in that office.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

ChatGPT Ads

OpenAI ChatGPT Ads Updates: Intelligent Bidding, New Cost Targets, Geo-Flexibility & Product Set Filters

Nov 12, 2026 - 11:38 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 12, 2026

Nov 12, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads New Invalid Traffic (IVT) Overview Card

Nov 12, 2026 - 8:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Disallows Impersonate Public Figures With AI Even If Disclosed

Nov 12, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Disallows Targeting Users Based On Prohibited Content Interests

Nov 12, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads 'Found On Site' Icon & More Pages Label On Sponsored Results

Nov 12, 2026 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Google Ads New Invalid Traffic (IVT) Overview Card
Next Story: OpenAI ChatGPT Ads Updates: Intelligent Bidding, New Cost Targets, Geo-Flexibility & Product Set Filters

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.