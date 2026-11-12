Daily Search Forum Recap: November 12, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads has a new invalid traffic overview card to show you how much you got back for fake traffic. Google is testing placing source icons in AI Overviews at the bottom. Google is expanding definition queries to show the full AI Overview by default. Google posted on how to move to a CDN without impacting Google. Google Ads disallows impersonating public figures with AI even with disclosure. Google Ads disallows targeting users based on prohibited categories. Google Ads has a found on site and more pages label. Google Ads Editor version 2.14 is out and Google Ads API 26.2 is out. Google Ads has a new data strength uplift metric. Bing is touting a way to turn off AI responses in search, but why isn't it a search setting?

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

How B2B Influencer Marketing Content Fuels Repurposing at Scale, TopRank Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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