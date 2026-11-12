Google Ads clarified in its unacceptable Business Practices policy that impersonating public figures using AI isn’t allowed, even if they disclose that they were generated or edited using AI. Yes, you can use AI but not in this case and when you use AI, you should disclose it.

Google added this note:

Note: Ads that impersonate public figures using AI aren’t allowed, even if they disclose that they were generated or edited using AI.

Here is a screenshot of what was added, highlighted in red:

Google's Unacceptable Business Practices policy prohibits ads that use AI to impersonate public figures. This rule applies even if the ad discloses that the content was generated or edited using AI.

Google wrote:

Google updated its Unacceptable Business Practices policy on Public-figure impersonation to clarify that ads that impersonate public figures using AI are not allowed, even if they disclose that they were generated or edited using AI. This clarification is meant to help advertisers understand the policy and does not change the enforcement of the policy.

So stop using this whale of an ad:

Forum discussion at X.