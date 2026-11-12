Google Ads has added a single line to the Restricted targeting in Personalized advertising policy. Google wrote, "Additionally, advertisers are not allowed to target users based on an interest in categories prohibited in Google’s ad network."

Google has updated its Personalized Advertising Policy to clarify that advertisers are not allowed to target users based on an interest in categories that are prohibited within Google’s ad network.

The prohibited categories are:

Counterfeit goods: Google Ads prohibits the sale or promotion for sale of counterfeit goods. Counterfeit goods contain a trademark or logo that is identical to or substantially indistinguishable from the trademark of another. They mimic the brand features of the product in an attempt to pass themselves off as a genuine product of the brand owner. This policy applies to the content of your ad and your website or app.

Dangerous products or services: We want to help keep people safe both online and offline, so we don't allow the promotion of some products or services that cause damage, harm, or injury.

Enabling dishonest behavior: Google Ads values honesty and fairness and doesn’t allow the promotion of products or services that are designed to enable dishonest behavior. Below are some examples of what to avoid in your ads.

Inappropriate content: Google Ads values diversity and respect for others and strives to avoid offending users, so ads or destinations that display shocking content or promote hatred, intolerance, discrimination, or violence aren’t allowed.

Here is a screenshot of the document change:

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