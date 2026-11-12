Google Ads New Invalid Traffic (IVT) Overview Card

Nov 12, 2026 - 8:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Invalid Traffic Hero

Google Ads announced a new Invalid Traffic (IVT) overview card within Google Search. Google's Keerat Sharma wrote, "We’re rolling out the Invalid Traffic Overview Card in Google Ads to give advertisers front-end transparency into how we protect their campaigns."

This will allow advertisers to see the actual amount saved and the credits Google automatically provides for invalid activity.

"We don’t charge for invalid traffic, and our multi-layered defenses have always worked in the background to catch it before an advertiser is billed. We issue a credit when it’s detected later, where appropriate and possible. Now, for the first time, businesses can see both the amount saved and the credits we automatically provide for invalid activity," Keerat Sharma added. "So far in 2026, we’ve reduced advertiser exposure to invalid leads by an average of 30% through continuous system upgrades," Keerat added.

Here is a screenshot of what this Invalid Traffic (IVT) overview card looks like in Google Ads:

Invalid Traffic Card Google Ads

Here is the detailed report:

Invalid Traffic Detail Google Ads

Here is a GIF of this report in action:

Invalid Traffic Google Ads

There is a help document on this new feature and it was updated to say:

You can track your automated protection from invalid traffic and credits for past invalid activity using the “Invalid traffic” card on the Overview page. This card provides a high-level summary of your account's invalid traffic protection metrics for your selected date range.

Here is a screenshot of the new section in this document:

Google Ads Invalid Traffic Card Help Doc

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