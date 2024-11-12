Daily Search Forum Recap: November 12, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google released the November 2024 core update, so far, we are not seeing much movement but I have a lot more details in the story below. Have you seen term drift in SEO and Google Search. Google has SEO advice on version history pages. Google Ads is testing subheading links. Google is testing seller and product ratings on the same shopping ad. Google is testing a current sales section in search.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google November 2024 Core Update Is Now Rolling Out - What We Know So Far
    Google has begun rolling out the third core update for the year, the November 2024 core update. This update started to roll out on November 11, 2024 at around 3:30 pm and will take about two weeks to complete rolling out. This seems like a typical core update, without any new specifics about what changed or what improved.
  • SEO Advice On Version History Pages From Google
    Google's John Mueller posted some SEO advice on how to handle version history pages, for product releases, specifications, APIs and other version history. This advice is pretty similar to how to handle recurring event pages, like conferences and events. In short, the main page should keep the same URL and then archive the older version history details on an archive page URL.
  • Term Drift In SEO - Why It Matters
    The meanings of words and brands can change over time. The terms can drift to different meanings. Term drift happens, although it is rare amongst words and less rare with rebrands - but still, it happens.
  • New Google Travel Ads Feed Format May Be Rolling Out
    A couple of weeks ago, Google announced the new features for travel search ads through integration with travel feeds. These may now be out in the wild, as we are seeing pricing and other rich markup showing up for hotel ads in Google Search.
  • Google Search Current Sales Expandable Section
    Google Search has been rolling out this new expandable section in the search results titled "current sales." I guess Google is able to figure out what is a sale and what is not, maybe from structured data or Merchant Center and then have a section in the search results for that...
  • Google Shopping Ads With Both Seller & Product Ratings
    Google is showing both seller ratings and product ratings on a single Google Shopping Ad unit. It is a bit weird to see both ratings, and it can potentially be confusing to see different ratings for the same retailer but one is for the rating of the specific product and one is for the rating of the company selling that product, i.e the seller.
  • Google Ads Tests Subheadline Links Under Search Ad Title Links
    Google is testing placing a second link directly under the main ad headline link, some call the title link, that pull from your Google Ads assets or extensions. It is unusual to see these links right next to each other, sometimes you'd see them as sitelinks under the ad description but not directly under the main headline link.
  • GooglePlex Sign: Please Refrain From Touching The Androids
    Here is a sign at the GooglePlex that is politely asking visitors to not touch the Androids. It says, "Please refrain from touching the Androids - Thank you." I often see photos of people climbing on them, so maybe that will help?

