Google Search Current Sales Expandable Section

Nov 12, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Sale

Google Search has been rolling out this new expandable section in the search results titled "current sales." I guess Google is able to figure out what is a sale and what is not, maybe from structured data or Merchant Center and then have a section in the search results for that...

This was first spotted by Khushal Bherwani on X and then by Sachin Patel on X - here are some screenshots:

Google Current Sales Toggle

Then when you toggle it open it looks like this:

Google Current Sales Section

Here are more screenshots:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 13, 2024

Nov 13, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Some SEOs Over Focus On URL Structure

Nov 13, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Customer Match Policy Warning: Don't Harm Users Or Else...

Nov 13, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google AdSense

Google AdSense First-Party Cookie Controls Are Changing

Nov 13, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

New: Google Search Supports C2PA Metadata For About This Image Feature

Nov 13, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Merchant Center Adds Sale Events Promotion Type

Nov 13, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Shopping Ads With Both Seller & Product Ratings
Next Story: New Google Travel Ads Feed Format May Be Rolling Out

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.