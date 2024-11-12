New Google Travel Ads Feed Format May Be Rolling Out

Nov 12, 2024
Google Ads

Google Ads Robot Pool

A couple of weeks ago, Google announced the new features for travel search ads through integration with travel feeds. These may now be out in the wild, as we are seeing pricing and other rich markup showing up for hotel ads in Google Search.

Lluc B. Penycate posted some examples and screenshots on X of these out in the wild. He wrote, "I think we are seeing the new Google Hotel Ads format announced last week(s) which integrates rooms, prices and availability."

Here are those screenshots:

Google Travel Ad Pricing Feed Mobile

Google Travel Ad Pricing Feed Desktop

Google Travel Ad Pricing Feed

Google wrote a couple of weeks ago, "all hotel advertisers can now showcase feed data, such as hotels, prices, dates, ratings and images, in this ad format" and then shared some mock examples of those ads. But these look like them in real life.

Forum discussion at X.

 

