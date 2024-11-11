Google is testing removing the favicons and site name from the mobile search results. As you may remember, Google first launched these in the mobile search results back in October 2022 and yes, Google has had its trouble with these favicons and site names over the years.

Now, according to Lily Ray, she posted a screenshot of Google not showing those favicons and site names in the mobile Google search results. She posted a screenshot on X and I posted it side by side by what it looks like compared to the version with the site name and favicon:

She also posted this video of it in action:

Google is always testing, but I do wonder if Google will one day drop them...

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Google said this is a bug. Rajan Patel told me, "Barry, this isn't intended. We have a UI similar to what you showed for lower end devices (where we try to simplify result page further). What device is that screenshot from? We might have a misconfigured experiment..."