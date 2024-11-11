Google Map Finder Ads Sponsored Labels Not Always Showing

Google may be testing displaying sponsored labels in different positions within the local map finder view. Some of the ads have sponsored labels on the left side, where it lists the local listings. While others don't show the sponsored label until you hover over the listing.

It took me a while, but I was able to finally trigger this myself after testing it for multiple days and on multiple browsers. Plus Anthony Higman, and others on his team, said they were able to trigger this over and over again. So this is not a plugin or extension, but something Google is testing.

And, the sponsored labels do show up, but not always in the same position. Some show on the left side list view and sometimes they don't but then they show on the hover map screen.

Here is a screenshot of this that I was able to trigger:

Google Map Ads Sponsored Label Missing

Here is a GIF:

Google Map Ads Sponsored Label Missing

Now, here is a normal version that has a sponsored label at the top left. The listings below the first one, are not sponsored, and do not have sponsored labels on the left or on hover over:

Normal Google Map Ads

But here is one Anthony triggered that doesn't do this and posted examples on X:

Google Map Ads Sponsored Label Missing Anthony

Anthony's GIF on X.

Google Map Ads Sponsored Label Missing Anthony

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, responded on X and said, "There is no change to our ad labeling policy. On rare occasion we see reports similar to this and find they are usually due to browser plug-ins. I'll follow up with the team, but can confirm that nothing has changed in our approach to labeling ads."

This is not a bug, I replicated this myself.

It seems Google is testing showing the sponsored label only on the hover view, over the map and not on the left side in some cases.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Google got back to me and the response does make a lot of sense. Ginny Marvin wrote:

Hi, We looked into this further, and what you're actually seeing is a Promoted Pin next to search results. KinderCare Suffern from your example is showing up as both an organic listing and as a Promoted Pin - Promoted Pin is the only paid placement on the Map. To be clear, our ad label is corresponding with the correct content that is in fact paid. We understand that you have found this confusing and have shared that feedback with the team. Our product team is evaluating ways to mitigate this confusion in future.

 

