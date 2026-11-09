Daily Search Forum Recap: November 9, 2026

Nov 9, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

OpenAI is working on a ChatGPT like Search Console, we have a screenshot. We may be seeing some Google search ranking volatility; believe it or not, it has been a while. We see multiturn Google Ads live in AI Mode. Google is adding booking links automatically to Business Profiles, and some are broken. Google is testing more AI-generated summaries within its search ads. Microsoft is showing ads above the AI Mode results in Bing Search. The Google aggregator unit and supplier unit documentation now include support for "things to do" queries. Google Ads is testing a new section in the advertiser console named "Asset Activity." Google has launched Data Manager in Google Analytics.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • OpenAI Working On ChatGPT Tools For Business For Analytics & Citations
    OpenAI is developing a Search Console- or Webmaster Tools-like tool that lets businesses manage and track their success on ChatGPT. This tool will let you "Claim your business in ChatGPT."
  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Status: Update November 8th/9th?
    It's been about two weeks since we reported on a Google Search ranking update, whether confirmed or unconfirmed. But the truth is, the October 27th update lingered on for like a full week. Since then, ranking volatility has been relatively calm, but...
  • Google AI Mode Multiturn Ads Are Live - Follow-Up Query Ads
    A couple of weeks ago, Google announced Multiturn ads, ads show up on responses to follow-up user queries. Well, those ads seem live. I was testing AI Mode on Friday afternoon and here are screenshots and videos of Multiturn ads in AI Mode.
  • Google Adding Booking Links To Business Profiles Automatically?
    Google may automatically add booking links to some local business profile listings. I noticed that on my own profile, I had a booking link added and Brandon Schmidt, Joy Hawkins and Syed Amir posted on Friday that this seems to be happening for more businesses. And in some cases, the booking links break and go to a 500 error on Google's website.
  • Bing Ads At Top Of AI Mode Results
    Microsoft is showing ads at the top of the Bing AI Mode (formerly Copilot Search) results. Bing will show both normal search ads and also shopping ads at the top.
  • Google Ads AI-Generated Summaries Above & Within Ads
    Google is testing more AI-generated summaries within its search ads. This one shows AI-generated summaries above the grouping of the sponsored results, summarizing all the ads from all the advertisers, with also AI-generated summaries below each ad description.
  • Google Aggregator & Supplier Units Gain 'Things To Do' Query Support
    Google has updated two help documents, the aggregator unit and supplier unit documentation to include support for "things to do" queries. Things to do is not new in Google Search, but Google has just added them to the aggregator unit and supplier unit help documentation.
  • New Data Manager In Google Analytics Beta
    Google has launched Data Manager in Google Analytics. Data Manager in Google Analytics, "is a centralized data management tool, which lets you manage your data streams and connected products all from a single home page," Google wrote. "It can help you visualize your data connections and their status directly, by establishing a clear visual link between your data sources and their usage," Google added.
  • Google Ads New Asset Activity Section
    Google Ads is testing a new section in the advertiser console named "Asset Activity." Asset Activity is labeled "Beta" within Google Ads and it uses Google AI to give you information on your Google Ads assets, such as asset performance, asset diversity, competitor performance, industry trends and more.
  • Google Blue Telephone Booth
    We've seen many telephone booths at the Google office but here is a blue one. I found this one on Instagram.

Other Great Search Threads:

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AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

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PPC

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