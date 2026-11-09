Daily Search Forum Recap: November 9, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
OpenAI is working on a ChatGPT like Search Console, we have a screenshot. We may be seeing some Google search ranking volatility; believe it or not, it has been a while. We see multiturn Google Ads live in AI Mode. Google is adding booking links automatically to Business Profiles, and some are broken. Google is testing more AI-generated summaries within its search ads. Microsoft is showing ads above the AI Mode results in Bing Search. The Google aggregator unit and supplier unit documentation now include support for "things to do" queries. Google Ads is testing a new section in the advertiser console named "Asset Activity." Google has launched Data Manager in Google Analytics.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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OpenAI Working On ChatGPT Tools For Business For Analytics & Citations
OpenAI is developing a Search Console- or Webmaster Tools-like tool that lets businesses manage and track their success on ChatGPT. This tool will let you "Claim your business in ChatGPT."
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Google Search Ranking Volatility Status: Update November 8th/9th?
It's been about two weeks since we reported on a Google Search ranking update, whether confirmed or unconfirmed. But the truth is, the October 27th update lingered on for like a full week. Since then, ranking volatility has been relatively calm, but...
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Google AI Mode Multiturn Ads Are Live - Follow-Up Query Ads
A couple of weeks ago, Google announced Multiturn ads, ads show up on responses to follow-up user queries. Well, those ads seem live. I was testing AI Mode on Friday afternoon and here are screenshots and videos of Multiturn ads in AI Mode.
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Google Adding Booking Links To Business Profiles Automatically?
Google may automatically add booking links to some local business profile listings. I noticed that on my own profile, I had a booking link added and Brandon Schmidt, Joy Hawkins and Syed Amir posted on Friday that this seems to be happening for more businesses. And in some cases, the booking links break and go to a 500 error on Google's website.
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Bing Ads At Top Of AI Mode Results
Microsoft is showing ads at the top of the Bing AI Mode (formerly Copilot Search) results. Bing will show both normal search ads and also shopping ads at the top.
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Google Ads AI-Generated Summaries Above & Within Ads
Google is testing more AI-generated summaries within its search ads. This one shows AI-generated summaries above the grouping of the sponsored results, summarizing all the ads from all the advertisers, with also AI-generated summaries below each ad description.
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Google Aggregator & Supplier Units Gain 'Things To Do' Query Support
Google has updated two help documents, the aggregator unit and supplier unit documentation to include support for "things to do" queries. Things to do is not new in Google Search, but Google has just added them to the aggregator unit and supplier unit help documentation.
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New Data Manager In Google Analytics Beta
Google has launched Data Manager in Google Analytics. Data Manager in Google Analytics, "is a centralized data management tool, which lets you manage your data streams and connected products all from a single home page," Google wrote. "It can help you visualize your data connections and their status directly, by establishing a clear visual link between your data sources and their usage," Google added.
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Google Ads New Asset Activity Section
Google Ads is testing a new section in the advertiser console named "Asset Activity." Asset Activity is labeled "Beta" within Google Ads and it uses Google AI to give you information on your Google Ads assets, such as asset performance, asset diversity, competitor performance, industry trends and more.
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Google Blue Telephone Booth
We've seen many telephone booths at the Google office but here is a blue one. I found this one on Instagram.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Suggested by AI is also available for Google Discover. When you click on a link on discover you can save/pin an article and then add it to a collection. and Google suggests collections to create. Example here on an article from, Damien Andell on X
- This site uses XSLT Warning, Reddit
- Discovered this morning Google Merchant Center had opted us in to Automatic Promotion Updates. It launched a 15% off sitewide promo for 6 months and it was approved even though no such discount was live. There was nothing on the site stating a 6 month sale., David Kyle on X
- now AI Overviews even in entertainment related knowledge panels, Gagan Ghotra on X
- Certainly longer than 2 weeks. Not sure if there's a time cutoff tbh., Rajan Patel on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- YouTube description updates linked to 359% rise in AI retrievals
- When does your ecommerce site need a new category page?
- OpenAI testing business tools to track performance within ChatGPT
- Why backlinks alone won’t save big brands in AI search
- How to make your Instagram videos easier to find in search
- AI reasoning, refusals, and the case for SEO verification
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Agent Distraction, Google Developers Blog
- Anthropic’s R&D Speed May Have Doubled Due to AI, Researchers Find, The Information
- Big Google Antigravity update brings Remote Agents, Voice Mode, 9To5Google
- Bringing Specialized Models to Muse and Meta AI, Meta AI Research
- ChatGPT vs Google AI: Can You Trust AI Restaurant Recommendations?, Koozai
- Design the Muse App, Just for You, Facebook
- Apple Explores Turning Siri AI Into ChatGPT Dots-Like Agent; iOS 28 Shake-Up, Bloomberg
- Why Your Google Search Console Clicks Jumped In November 2026, Nikki Pilkington
Industry & Business
- Anthropic to press ahead with IPO targeting $1.5tn valuation, Financial Times (Sub)
- BBC Stuck With Video Privacy Suit Over Data Shared With Google, Bloomberg Law News
- Court Pauses Google Joint Employer Proceeding Pending Settlement, Bloomberg Law News
- Microsoft’s Buyout Offer Sets Its Workforce on Edge, New York Times
- OpenAI Completes $11 Billion Portion of Funding at $1.25 Trillion Value, Bloomberg
- Alphabet Acquires Qualcomm Stake Through Modular Purchase, The Information
- Google Takes Over Wyoming Data Center That Crusoe Had Pitched, Bloomberg
- How Much More AI Stock Can the Market Absorb?, The Information
- US Senator Urges Google to Provide AI-Free Search for Schools, Bloomberg
- Google says new Australian internet safety bill could cut off under-18s from Gmail, Reuters
Links & Content Marketing
Local & Maps
- EP 281- Siri Going Agentic, Apps Face the Agent Dilemma, and Big Tech Falls From Grace, Near Media
- How Google Maps leaves US service members exposed, The World from PRX
- Google Maps Mysteriously Loses Key Data on Android Auto, Are You Affected?, Autoevolution
- New Google Maps, Apple Maps and Waze alternative reveals why you should ditch the rest and start using its app instead, Super Car Blondie
Other Search
- Siri AI waitlist is (mostly) a thing of the past, Apple Insider
PPC
- Google Demand Gen Combines Ad Formats and Automates Controls, PPC News Feed
- Prepare for CocoaPods read-only mode: Migrate your iOS apps to Swift Package Manager, Google Ads Developer Blog
- What to Do With Low Search Volume Keywords in Google Ads, Optmyzr
- Microsoft Advertising Updates Financial Services Policy, PPC News Feed
Search Features
- Google free listings show new add-to-cart popup, Search Engine Watch
- Bing tells users when AI Mode answers come from its own knowledge, Search Engine Watch
SEO
- How AI Search Changes Your Earned Media Strategy, Five Blocks
- AI SEO Roadmap: Complete Guide and Template, Similarweb
- It’s the brand, stupid! Travel Search Pulse Checkup (travel SEO deep dive), Travel Search Pulse
- Ziff Davis Says Organic Google Referrals Fell About 37%, Search Engine Journal
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