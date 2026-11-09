Daily Search Forum Recap: November 9, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

OpenAI is working on a ChatGPT like Search Console, we have a screenshot. We may be seeing some Google search ranking volatility; believe it or not, it has been a while. We see multiturn Google Ads live in AI Mode. Google is adding booking links automatically to Business Profiles, and some are broken. Google is testing more AI-generated summaries within its search ads. Microsoft is showing ads above the AI Mode results in Bing Search. The Google aggregator unit and supplier unit documentation now include support for "things to do" queries. Google Ads is testing a new section in the advertiser console named "Asset Activity." Google has launched Data Manager in Google Analytics.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

Siri AI waitlist is (mostly) a thing of the past, Apple Insider

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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