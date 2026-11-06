OpenAI is developing a Search Console- or Webmaster Tools-like tool that lets businesses manage and track their success on ChatGPT. This tool will let you "Claim your business in ChatGPT."

This will allow businesses to:

See how your business shows up: Track how often your business is mentioned in ChatGPT conversations.

Show customers what you offer: Add your latest products and keep your business info up to date.

Help customers make decisions: Let your business agent answer their questions with context you control.

This was spotted and posted on LinkedIn by Juozas Kaziukėnas who wrote, "ChatGPT is building an analytics tool to "track how often your business is mentioned in ChatGPT conversations."

He added that this "measures both impressions and clicks: number of times a business appeared in ChatGPT responses and number of clicks on links to their website. It tracks those events daily and shows them as a chart." "The feature is a work in progress and I saw its first steps as early as August. It seems to be getting close to launch because today I saw this (screenshot) banner. This is part of a larger Business Hub feature and only available to business that have verified their ownership (for example, by connecting their Shopify store)," he also said.

It does not show prompt data, user data, or any kind of competition benchmark or ranking Juozas explained. "So it won't help understanding why mentions/clicks are increasing or decreasing, but combined with external tools that track prompts it will show accurate first-party data if GEO/AEO strategies are working," he added.

Here is his screenshot:

This seems to be separate from ChatGPT ads and more designed for organic ChatGPT responses.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.