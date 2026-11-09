Google has launched Data Manager in Google Analytics. Data Manager in Google Analytics, "is a centralized data management tool, which lets you manage your data streams and connected products all from a single home page," Google wrote. "It can help you visualize your data connections and their status directly, by establishing a clear visual link between your data sources and their usage," Google added.

Google announced this saying:

We’ve launched Data Manager in Google Analytics, a unified hub in your admin console that enables you to seamlessly connect and control product links, data streams, and first-party data. You can also use Data Manager to address diagnostic alerts and monitor connection health.

To access Data Manager, navigate to your Google Analytics Admin page and look for the Data Manager tab in the left navigation menu, located underneath the “My preferences” tab. I personally do not see it yet, but I suspect it will show up soon?

Data Manager makes it easier for you to connect, activate and measure your first-party data in Google Analytics, with the following benefits, Google wrote:

Centralized management : It provides a single hub to set up, manage, and troubleshoot Google Analytics data set up.

: It provides a single hub to set up, manage, and troubleshoot Google Analytics data set up. Simplified ingestion : Data Manager in Google Analytics provides an all-in-one experience with expanded connector availability.

: Data Manager in Google Analytics provides an all-in-one experience with expanded connector availability. Data visualization : Includes the data connection map that will help you visually audit data flows from source to property and end destination, helping you identify bottlenecks and fix setup errors.

: Includes the data connection map that will help you visually audit data flows from source to property and end destination, helping you identify bottlenecks and fix setup errors. Proactive data strength: Integrates the data strength guide to proactively identify measurement gaps, and provides recommendations based on specific signals.

It is important to note that data ingested through Data Manager in Google Analytics flows downstream to linked Google Ads and GMP accounts, but not the other way around. Don’t activate an identical data pipeline in both interfaces together, as this can log conversions twice. Google Analytics also supports exclusive data types, such as item data and third-party campaign data, that must be established directly through Data Manager in Google Analytics.

For more details, see this help document.

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