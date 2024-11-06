Microsoft announced its monthly Microsoft Advertising updates and while we covered some of these before, we did not cover the changes to Shopping Audience campaigns. Microsoft made a couple of changes to Shopping Audience campaigns.

(1) Setup workflow for creating Shopping Audience campaigns has been improved and simplified

(2) You can now create Product Groups, bringing Shopping Audience campaigns in line with regular Shopping Search campaigns

Here is the new campaign settings interface:

Here is the new product groups interface:

Microsoft said, "If you're running an existing Shopping Audience campaign and wish to apply this new feature, you can do so by accessing the product group page and clicking "Create first product group." This addition is optional and will not affect your existing campaign's performance in any way. Furthermore, product groups will be created by default for any newly created shopping audience campaigns for you."

