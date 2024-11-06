Google Highlights New Google Shopping With New Label

Google has been rolling out a new Google Shopping interface, we've covered it numerous times, and is now rolled out. But Google is now promoting the new Google Shopping by placing a "new" label on the Shopping tab link at the top of the Google Search interface.

This label was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted this screenshot on X:

Google Search Tab Shopping New Label

When you click through, Google highlights this by saying "Welcome to the new Google Shopping" - here is his screenshot of that:

Google Search Tab Shopping New

You've probably seen the new Google Shopping by now, but I don't think I've seen the "new" label on the shopping tab.

Forum discussion at X.

 

