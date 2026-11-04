Daily Search Forum Recap: November 4, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console's performance report is showing a spike in clicks for some websites, it might be a bug. Google updated its documentation on the "Crawled - currently not indexed" page indexing status. We got more details on those Google Twiddlers. Google can show four ads in AI Mode. Google Ads has a new help document for Promotion mode. Microsoft Clarity added agentic analytics and more features. OpenAI says ChatGPT now has about one-fifth the volume of queries of Google. Google Tag Manager, the server-side one, will be able to see full user IP addresses.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google Updates Crawled - Currently Not Indexed Details
Google has updated the page indexing report help documentation, specifically the "Crawled - currently not indexed" section. It now says Google doesn't index all pages, this is a common message, it doesn't necessarily indicate an issue and more.
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Google Performance Reports Showing Weird Spike In Clicks For Some Sites
Google Search Console's performance report is showing a weird spike in clicks for some sites over the past couple of days. It is not impacting all sites, and it might be a bug, but some are seeing this huge increase in clicks reported by Search Console.
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List Of Google Twiddlers For Re-Ranking Search Results
Twiddlers are adjustable rules or systems that Google uses to fine-tune search results. They can re-rank the search results. Twiddlers can boost, demote, or otherwise rework search results based on specific, dynamic criteria, signals, or business rules such as NavBoost, user engagement, freshness, or manual/algorithmic filters.
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Microsoft Clarity With New Agentic Analytics & Ask Clarity
Microsoft Clarity added two, well, three, new features today, including agentic analytics, ask Clarity, and brand agent expansion. Microsoft also said, "AI agents nearly doubled in three weeks to almost 2 million," 3 weeks!!!
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Google Ads New Help Document For Promotion Mode
Google Ads has posted a super comprehensive help document for Promotion mode. Promotion mode lets you advertise for short-term sales by temporarily lowering your Target ROAS and applying an optional extra daily budget during your promotional window. There is this new help document that digs into the Google Ads feature.
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Google AI Mode Now With Up To Four Ads
Google can now show up to four Google Ads in the AI Mode responses for a single query. I mean, I am not sure if this is new, being that Google Ads has been showing four ads for search results officially since 2016 but we do know Google said it will show more ads, more often, in AI Mode during its earnings call.
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OpenAI Says ChatGPT Is At 20% Of Google Search Volume
OpenAI's Adam Fry said "ChatGPT’s volume of search-like queries is now roughly one-fifth the volume of queries of Google," in an interview with Alex Kantrowitz. "ChatGPT has gone from one billion to 1.2 in just the last two months," he added.
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Server Side Google Tag Manager To See Full IP Addresses
Server-side Google Tag Manager will soon be able to process and see your visitors' full IP addresses. Google wrote, Starting January 11, 2027, server-side Google Tag Manager (SGTM) will allow tags to process standard...
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A Bunch Of Clowns At Google
There are just a bunch of clowns at Google, here is photographic evidence of this at the Google office in Brazil.
Other Great Search Threads:
- AdSense Earnings and Observations - November 2026 - Google AdSense, WebmasterWorld
- Martin Splitt said expect more impressions but less traffic , less clicks with AI search. I mean, not new but he admitted it. But once you’re done with your search, you’re more committed to buying what you found. So attribution is harder. , Barry Schwartz on Bluesky
- It’s live. The UCP integration hub just appeared in a client’s Merchant Center, and there’s a tab Google left out of the announcement. Quick context: UCP (Universal Commerce Protocol) is Google’s new open standard for agentic commerce. It lets shoppers check out on free listings, Brodie Clark on X
- A member of our r/localsearch subreddit is reporting their GBP dashboard being blank for 3 different clients, 3 different logins... They can find the client on Google - but the dashboards are blank. Anyone else seeing this?, Joy Hawkins on X
- Checked some more properties that spiked. Sure seems like AI agents or bots that are researching products or services (at least for the sites I dug into a bit). If GSC is going to include that type of activity, then it might die a quick death... Imagine seeing spikes and drops, Glenn Gabe on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Reddit begins testing ads in search results
- Is Google poisoning more than just search results?
- 5 signals you need for better Google Ads forecasts in 2027
- Google Search Console is showing some huge spikes in clicks in the performance report
- 7 technical SEO checks for vibe-coded websites
- How to use Google Ads attributed branded searches to measure brand impact
- Managed SEO automation: Faster workflows, higher expectations
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Preparing our next security sprint to harden OpenAI, OpenAI
- Google takes Dreambeans to India in bid to bring AI-generated personal stories to the masses, TechCrunch
- Anthropic warns that it's very close to RSI capability, aka self-building AI, TechCrunch
- OpenAI and Anthropic Set Up ‘War Rooms’ to Fight Disinfo About Midterm Elections, New York Times
- Progress on provable inference for large language models, Anthropic
- Introducing Three-Live: turning AI-generated Three.js into interactive 3D, AR, and WebXR across web and mobile, Google Open Source Blog
- Siri AI is now open to all developers, Apple Developer
- Google’s AI in the Learning Era 2026, Google Blog
- Every OpenAI Publisher Partnership, and How Often ChatGPT Cites Them, Ahrefs
Analytics
- GTM Optimised Tagging Experience: Why Not Rush?, MeasureMinds
Industry & Business
- Ad Tech Briefing: Google's AI-reckoning - Digiday, Digiday
- Chinese and Russian AI cyber attacks will be routine by 2028, says GCHQ, Financial Times (Sub)
- Google's use of press by AI chatbot may infringe copyright rules, EU court adviser says, Reuters
- OpenAI Hires Former Army Secretary Dan Driscoll to Cybersecurity Role, Wall Street Journal
- Anthropic Touts Claude’s Chip Design Skills to IPO Investors, The Information
- Google DeepMind staff protest lifetime ban on criticizing the company, Washington Post
- Google plans a censored version in China, Reuters
- OpenAI: ChatGPT Search Is About 20% of Google’s, 250 Million People Speak With ChatGPT, and Chat Is Merging With Work, Big Technology
- Sanders accuses Google of 'extortion' over AI, Breaking The News
- Anthropic Investors Push for Cautious Valuation Closer to $1.5 Trillion, Wall Street Journal
Links & Content Marketing
- AI Visibility: Mentions vs. Citations, Content Marketing Institute
- Why B2B marketers are turning to paid influencers, MarTech
- How to Write Content AI Can Summarize (Without Losing Impact), WordStream
Local & Maps
- Bing tests square-box layout for local search results on desktop, Search Engine Watch
- Same Businesses, Different Priorities: How AI Changes Its Recommendations, Rich Sanger
Other Search
- Google shuts down malware backdoor on Android TV boxes, 9To5Google
- Survey: Google may have a Gemini problem that's hard to ignore, Android Authority
- Google App Is Testing A Major Bottom Bar Redesign With A New You Tab, Mac Observer
- Reddit tests ads in search results as traffic declines and growth concerns mount, TechCrunch
- Apple Intelligence arrives in china via iOS 27.3 developer beta, Apple Insider
- Apple has agentic AI plans for Siri AI, just not for now, Apple Insider
PPC
- PMAX Lets You Save Asset Group Edits as an A/B Test, PPC News Feed
- Demand Gen Shows Promotion Assets on YouTube, PPC News Feed
- Black Friday 2026: 7 Paid Media Checks to Make Before Peak Season, PPC Live
- How to Protect High-Intent Traffic When Performance Max Blows Your Budget on Google Discover, JumpFly
- Lead-Gen Marketing on a Limited Budget, JumpFly
- The 2026 Holiday PPC Guide for B2B SaaS: Plan for January Pipeline, Not December Leads, PPC Hero
Search Features
- Google AI Mode tests new heading above citation cards, Search Engine Watch
- 4 Tricks & Habits That Can Significantly Improve Your Google Search Results, BGR
- Bing tests image preview overlay in web search results, Search Engine Watch
- Google tests new design for visit counts and ratings under sponsored results, Search Engine Watch
- Google tests new follow-up queries at the bottom of AI Mode answers, Search Engine Watch
- Apple AI overhaul impacts over 2.5 billion daily Siri requests, Apple Insider
- Google Will Turn Off Search for Schools That Reject A.I., New York Times
SEO
- Screaming Frog SEO Spider Update – Version 25.0, Screaming Frog
- Unrelated Google Results Hit 57% of Keywords Overnight, SE Ranking
- AI Crawlers in robots.txt: 14,318 Sites Measured, SEOnix
- Do exact match domains still work? I spent $224 to find out, Ovisy
- Gemini and AI Mode Fetch with Google and Google-Lens User-Agents, Tame the Bots
- GEO/AEO Audit and AI Visibility Tracking: Metrics That Really Matter, Ann Smarty
- How to track your Gemini visibility with and without Semrush, Semrush
- Is GEO Now A Scam? And Why That Doesn't Matter, Joe Hall
- Affiliate marketing is the gateway to AI visibility, Semrush
- AI SEO Isn't 100% Automated (Yet), morningscore.io
- Google’s New GoTo URL Limits and How This Affects Your Results, DataForSEO
- Which Types of Mentions Correlate the Strongest With AI Visibility? (260M AI Prompts Analyzed), Ahrefs
- How to automate Google Trends research with Python, Oncrawl
Feedback:
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