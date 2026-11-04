Daily Search Forum Recap: November 4, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console's performance report is showing a spike in clicks for some websites, it might be a bug. Google updated its documentation on the "Crawled - currently not indexed" page indexing status. We got more details on those Google Twiddlers. Google can show four ads in AI Mode. Google Ads has a new help document for Promotion mode. Microsoft Clarity added agentic analytics and more features. OpenAI says ChatGPT now has about one-fifth the volume of queries of Google. Google Tag Manager, the server-side one, will be able to see full user IP addresses.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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