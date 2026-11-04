Google Ads New Help Document For Promotion Mode

Nov 4, 2026 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Party

Google Ads has posted a super comprehensive help document for Promotion mode. Promotion mode lets you advertise for short-term sales by temporarily lowering your Target ROAS and applying an optional extra daily budget during your promotional window. There is this new help document that digs into the Google Ads feature.

The help document is located over here and has an intro and then is broken into these sections:

  • Benefits of Promotion Mode
  • When to use Promotion Mode
  • Eligibility and requirements
  • Set up Promotion Mode
  • Things to keep in mind
  • FAQs

Promotion mode is not new, but it is currently in beta. We covered promotion mode a few times before.

Here is a full size screenshot of this help document:

Google Ads Promotion Mode Help Doc

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