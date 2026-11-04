Google Ads has posted a super comprehensive help document for Promotion mode. Promotion mode lets you advertise for short-term sales by temporarily lowering your Target ROAS and applying an optional extra daily budget during your promotional window. There is this new help document that digs into the Google Ads feature.

The help document is located over here and has an intro and then is broken into these sections:

Benefits of Promotion Mode

When to use Promotion Mode

Eligibility and requirements

Set up Promotion Mode

Things to keep in mind

FAQs

Promotion mode is not new, but it is currently in beta. We covered promotion mode a few times before.

Here is a full size screenshot of this help document:

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