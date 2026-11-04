Server Side Google Tag Manager To See Full IP Addresses

Nov 4, 2026 - 7:21 am 1 by
Filed Under Web Analytics

Google Tag Manager Hero

Server-side Google Tag Manager will soon be able to process and see your visitors' full IP addresses. Google wrote, "Starting January 11, 2027, server-side Google Tag Manager (SGTM) will allow tags to process standard network signals like IP address to facilitate improvements to Ads measurement and personalization."

Google sent an email to advertisers saying, "Server containers in Google Tag Manager will transition from container-wide IP address redaction to individual tag-level processing:"

  • Tags sending data to Google Ads, Display & Video 360, Search Ads 360 and Campaign Manager 360 will now accept the full IP address.
  • Google Analytics tags will continue to apply IP redaction.
  • Third-party tags will maintain independent control over the signals they accept.
  • Transformations can redact these signals before any tag accesses the data.

Previously, server-side Google Tag Manager could redact (remove or obscure) IP addresses across the entire server container.

From January 11, 2027, the behavior will change:

  • Google Ads tags: Will be able to receive the visitor’s full IP address.
  • Google Analytics tags: Will continue to apply IP redaction.
  • Third-party tags: Each provider decides which network signals it accepts.
  • You can configure transformations to remove or redact IP addresses before tags access the data.

This is a change in the default data-handling behavior, not a requirement to send full IP addresses to every service.

An IP address is personal data under EU data-protection law in many circumstances, but receiving an IP address does not automatically identify someone by name. The announcement concerns the signals tags can process; it does not mean that every visitor will automatically be personally identified.

Here is the email that Govind Singh posted on X:

Google Tag Manager Email

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads Explains Difference With Search Terms Match Type (Keywords)

Nov 4, 2026 - 5:45 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Emails: Site Reputation Policy Manual Actions No Longer Impact EEA

Nov 4, 2026 - 4:19 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Performance Report Multi-Select Device Filters

Nov 4, 2026 - 10:01 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 4, 2026

Nov 4, 2026 - 10:00 am
Web Analytics

Microsoft Clarity With New Agentic Analytics & Ask Clarity

Nov 4, 2026 - 9:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads New Help Document For Promotion Mode

Nov 4, 2026 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: List Of Google Twiddlers For Re-Ranking Search Results
Next Story: OpenAI Says ChatGPT Is At 20% Of Google Search Volume

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.