Server-side Google Tag Manager will soon be able to process and see your visitors' full IP addresses. Google wrote, "Starting January 11, 2027, server-side Google Tag Manager (SGTM) will allow tags to process standard network signals like IP address to facilitate improvements to Ads measurement and personalization."

Google sent an email to advertisers saying, "Server containers in Google Tag Manager will transition from container-wide IP address redaction to individual tag-level processing:"

Tags sending data to Google Ads, Display & Video 360, Search Ads 360 and Campaign Manager 360 will now accept the full IP address.

Google Analytics tags will continue to apply IP redaction.

Third-party tags will maintain independent control over the signals they accept.

Transformations can redact these signals before any tag accesses the data.

Previously, server-side Google Tag Manager could redact (remove or obscure) IP addresses across the entire server container.

From January 11, 2027, the behavior will change:

Google Ads tags: Will be able to receive the visitor’s full IP address.

Google Analytics tags: Will continue to apply IP redaction.

Third-party tags: Each provider decides which network signals it accepts.

You can configure transformations to remove or redact IP addresses before tags access the data.

This is a change in the default data-handling behavior, not a requirement to send full IP addresses to every service.

An IP address is personal data under EU data-protection law in many circumstances, but receiving an IP address does not automatically identify someone by name. The announcement concerns the signals tags can process; it does not mean that every visitor will automatically be personally identified.

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