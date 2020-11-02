Daily Search Forum Recap: November 2, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
- Google On Passage Indexing: It's Not A Core Update, It's Ranking Not Indexing & Don't Optimize For It
In this past Friday's webmaster video with Google's John Mueller, the first question he was asked was about passage indexing. In short, John responded saying that this passage indexing change is (1) not a core update, (2) not about indexing and (3) you don't have to optimize for it.
- Amazing Google Movie On How Search Works
It is Saturday night and I am just about done watching a new movie Google released a couple of weeks ago about how Google Search works. The video is named "Trillions of Questions, No Easy Answers: A (home) movie about how Google Search works."
- Vlog #92: Mike Blumenthal How To Tactically Rank In Google Local & The Impact of COVID (Part Three)
In part two we talked about how to leverage content from Google Maps for your business. In part three we talk about what works to rank well in Google Maps and Google Local. He started off saying what does not work and he said NAP (name...
- Google: Out Of Stock One Of A Kind Product Pages Should Be Archived
We have seen Google give official advice on how you should handle out of stock products on your web site. But what about products that you sell that are one-of-a-kind, made unique, made once, and sold to one person. What do you do there?
- Google Ads Add-On To Google Sheets & Link To Ads Data Hub
Google Ads announced two features for managing your data outside of Google Ads. There is a new Google Ads add-on is now available for Google Sheets and also now a way link your Google Ads account to Ads Data Hub directly in the interface.
- Google Ads Maximize Clicks Bid Strategy Going Away January 2021
Google announced that those using target spend with the Maximize Clicks bid strategy in Google Ads will switch to use daily campaign budgets starting in January 2021. The target spend setting for Maximize Clicks bid strategies would no longer be available for new campaigns.
- Google To Stop Supported Data-Vocabulary On January 31, 2021, For Real This Time
A week ago we reported that although Google told us they would sunset support for data-vocabulary.org back last April 6, 2020 and then they pushed it off to June 2020. But that came and went and Google still supported it a couple of weeks ago. Well, Google updated us that it will really be deprecated by January 31, 2021.
- Google doesn't care about the text to html ratio., John Mueller on Twitter
- Updated Hotel Schema Examples to include: Main Hotel, Facilities, Restaurant, Bar and Spa #LocalSEO #HotelSEO https://t.co/sFBnKrEj5H, Tim Capper on Twitter
- We don't guarantee showing the title tag in Search, and wouldn't manually adjust them. They tend to be automatically modified depending on the page, its content, how it's embedded in your site (internal lin, John Mueller on Twitter
- Crawling and indexing is functioning normally, it's not more difficult nowadays to get things indexed., John Mueller on Twitter
- Nov 3 is the United States #Election2020 Clicking today’s #GoogleDoodle will lead you to info on HOW to vote in your state, as well as what to bring with you, how to check your registration status, & where to find pollin, Google Doodles on Twitter
