Daily Search Forum Recap: November 2, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Local & Maps

GMB Suspending Listings for Making Single Edits to Profiles, Local University

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Highlight deals with Promotion Extensions, Microsoft Advertising

Search Features

Bing Search APIs are Transitioning, Bing Search Quality Insights

Other Search