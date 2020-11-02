Google Ads Maximize Clicks Bid Strategy Going Away January 2021

Google announced that those using target spend with the Maximize Clicks bid strategy in Google Ads will switch to use daily campaign budgets starting in January 2021. The target spend setting for Maximize Clicks bid strategies would no longer be available for new campaigns and be converted for existing campaigns.

Google wrote "last year, we announced that the target spend setting for Maximize Clicks bid strategies would no longer be available for new campaigns. Starting January 2021, all campaigns and portfolios using target spend with the Maximize Clicks bid strategy will use daily campaign budgets instead. To help you minimize the impact of this change, the maximum cost per click bid limit may be lowered for strategies that are still using target spend. Strategies that do not have a target spend will not be impacted."

Google said you should "update your campaigns today by removing target spend and using budgets instead. Ensure your campaign budgets are within the range you’d like to spend on a daily basis. Learn more about daily campaign budgets in the Google Ads Help Center."

Maximize clicks is an automated bid strategy that sets your bids to help get as many clicks as possible within your budget. Target spend bidding has been deprecated for campaign creation. Average daily budgets are now the only way to determine spend for campaigns using Maximize clicks portfolio strategies.

