Google Ads Add-On To Google Sheets & Link To Ads Data Hub

Google Ads announced two features for managing your data outside of Google Ads. There is a new Google Ads add-on is now available for Google Sheets and also now a way link your Google Ads account to Ads Data Hub directly in the interface.

Google Ads Add-On For Google Sheets

Google added a new Google Ads add-on is now available for Google Sheets. This tool helps you create custom reports using your Google Ads data. To get this add on, go to Google Sheets and select "Get add-ons" under the Add-ons dropdown in Google Sheets, and then search for "Google Ads" in the G Suite Marketplace. Then, click on the entry for Google Ads and hit the "Install" button.

This is what it looks like:

This Google Adds add-on for Google Sheets is globally available in English.

Link Google Ads Account to Ads Data Hub

Also, Google announced a new option to link your Google Ads account to Ads Data Hub directly in the interface. Ads Data Hub, "cloud-based solution that enables customized analysis of your Google ad campaigns while protecting user privacy," it basically lets you see your data across Google ad products like Google Ads, Campaign Manager and Display & Video 360.

Now you can link your Google Ads account to Ads Data Hub directly in the interface. To link Google Ads and Ads Data Hub, you'll need administrative access to a Google Ads account.

By linking your accounts, you can access detailed, event-level data from your Google Ads campaigns in Ads Data Hub. This makes it easy for you to analyze your data with custom reporting and better understand the impact of your marketing. For example, let’s say you're an e-commerce retailer that wants to make sure your ads only reach new customers. With this update, you can easily combine your CRM and Google Ads data to see how your ads are being served to existing versus new customers, and then take action based on the results.

Here is a screen shot:

