Daily Search Forum Recap: October 31, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
A new Google local ranking study shows keywords in reviews does not improve local rankings in Google Search. Want to see a site that got hit hard by the Google spam update, we got one. Google is showing on-time delivery and order accuracy data in search listings. Google Search Console's geographic setting is still available but it likely does not work. Google has new fall decorations for some search results. And a new vlog is out today, this one with Rick Mariano.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Keywords In Local Reviews Does Not Impact Google Local Rankings; Study Says
A new study from Sterling Sky shows that putting keywords in the local reviews on business listings does not help improve the local listings ranking in Google Search. The study said, "it does not improve rankings."
- This Scraper Site Got Hit Hard By The Google Spam Update
Mark Williams-Cook shared an example of a test site he was toying with that got hit super hard by the October 2022 Google spam update. He said the site was "scraped content mixed together answering PAAs (People Also Ask)."
- Google Showing On Time Delivery & Order Accuracy Estimates In Search Ads
Google is showing the on-time delivery percentages and order accuracy percentages in some of the Google Ads search listings. This should not come as a surprise because Google Merchant Center has been offering e-commerce sites to pass along that data to them for some time now.
- Google Search Console Geographic Target Setting Still Visibile But Doesn't Work
On Friday, Michelle aka @Shelliweb, spotted that the Google Search Console geographic target setting feature was still visible under the legacy features. This is despite Google deprecating the feature months ago.
- Google Tests Fall Decorations In Search Results
Google seems to be testing displaying some fall season decorations in the search results. So Google is adding these colored leaves to the background of some search features.
- Vlog #195: Rick Mariano On Providing High Volume Digital Marketing Services At Low Cost
Rick Mariano is the Vice President of Digital at Hearst and he runs LocalEdge...
- GooglePlex's Parking Lot Complex Has A Pixelated Mosaic
Google seems to be building a new parking lot complex has this pixelate mosaic covering on the outside. I think this is new, I spotted a few posts about it on Instagram, here is one of those shots, he
