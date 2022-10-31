Google Tests Fall Decorations In Search Results

Google seems to be testing displaying some fall season decorations in the search results. So Google is adding these colored leaves to the background of some search features.
Here is a screenshot I took from Khushal Bherwani on Twitter:
Here are more screenshots:
↗️ Notice first time this type of background design for food products on mobile serp.#googleserp pic.twitter.com/QEVz019F65— Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) October 27, 2022
↗️ You are correct. Its look like holloween Easter egg.— Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) October 28, 2022
↗️ Also found in Popular categories section and for Costumes. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/bAj6j6EylM
I cannot replicate this - can you?
Forum discussion at Twitter.