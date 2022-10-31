Google Tests Fall Decorations In Search Results

Oct 31, 2022
Google seems to be testing displaying some fall season decorations in the search results. So Google is adding these colored leaves to the background of some search features.

Here is a screenshot I took from Khushal Bherwani on Twitter:

Here are more screenshots:

I cannot replicate this - can you?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

