Googlers Host Off Site Ranch Retreat

A few weeks ago a bunch of Googlers were off-site on a retreat of sorts, I know several personally that went because I received their away messages. Here is a recent photo of an off-site Google retreat at a ranch in Tomales, California.

Here are more photos on Instagram, and I am not sure if I recognize anyone or if the Googlers I know who went on a retreat actually went to a ranch or not:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.