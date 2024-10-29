Daily Search Forum Recap: October 29, 2024

Oct 29, 2024 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Overviews are now rolling out to over 100 countries, making it available to over a billion searchers. Google said it is doubtful you'd see big ranking drops over core web vitals issues. Google is testing a "frequently saved" label in the search result snippets. Google is testing a new local places and compare sites interface. Bing recommends against batch mode for IndexNow submissions. Google Ads has a new raise your budgets recommendation section.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google AI Overviews Rolling Out To 100+ Countries & Billion+ Users
    Google announced it is rolling out AI Overviews in Google Search to over 100 more countries, making it available to over one billion users and in all supported languages. This is the biggest expansion of AI Overviews yet, which was previously available in seven countries by default (without opting into it).
  • Google: Doubtful You'd See Big Ranking Drop Over Core Web Vitals Issues
    Google's John Mueller said it again, he said on LinkedIn, "We've been pretty clear that Core Web Vitals are not giant factors in ranking, and I doubt you'd see a big drop just because of that." Google has been saying Core Web Vitals are important in general but when it comes to search rankings, they have never been that important.
  • Google Tests Frequently Saved Label On Search Result Snippets
    Google is now testing a "Frequently saved" label on the search results snippets. Previously we've seen you've visit often labels, for you labels, preferred source labels and other labels in the search results.
  • Google Tests New Local Places & Compare Sites Interface
    Google is testing a new "all places" and "compare now" interface to see businesses and third-party comparison sites outside of Google Search. This is something Google launched in the European regions but now some are seeing this in the US with this new user interface.
  • Bing Recommends Against Batch Mode For IndexNow
    With the new Bing Webmaster Tools recommendations section, we are learning more about what Bing Search likes and dislikes. One of the things Bing does not like is when a site using batch mode, or batch URL groups for IndexNow. Bing says it can cause server overload and delays in indexing.
  • Google Ads Raise Your Budgets Recommendation Gains Information
    Google has updated the "Raise your budgets" recommendation within the Google Ads recommendations with more details and tips. I mean, no one wants to raise their budget unless they can make more money, so having more details on why you should raise your budget is useful.
  • Custom Google Sneakers
    Google had some event at the Kirkland, Seattle office and there was a company named The Sole Revival showcasing its custom Google shoes or sneakers.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 29, 2024

Oct 29, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Rolling Out To 100+ Countries & Billion+ Users

Oct 29, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Doubtful You'd See Big Ranking Drop Over Core Web Vitals Issues

Oct 29, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Tests Frequently Saved Label On Search Result Snippets

Oct 29, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Tests New Local Places & Compare Sites Interface

Oct 29, 2024 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Recommends Against Batch Mode For IndexNow

Oct 29, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google AI Overviews Rolling Out To 100+ Countries & Billion+ Users

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.