Daily Search Forum Recap: October 29, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google AI Overviews are now rolling out to over 100 countries, making it available to over a billion searchers. Google said it is doubtful you'd see big ranking drops over core web vitals issues. Google is testing a "frequently saved" label in the search result snippets. Google is testing a new local places and compare sites interface. Bing recommends against batch mode for IndexNow submissions. Google Ads has a new raise your budgets recommendation section.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google AI Overviews Rolling Out To 100+ Countries & Billion+ Users
Google announced it is rolling out AI Overviews in Google Search to over 100 more countries, making it available to over one billion users and in all supported languages. This is the biggest expansion of AI Overviews yet, which was previously available in seven countries by default (without opting into it).
-
Google: Doubtful You'd See Big Ranking Drop Over Core Web Vitals Issues
Google's John Mueller said it again, he said on LinkedIn, "We've been pretty clear that Core Web Vitals are not giant factors in ranking, and I doubt you'd see a big drop just because of that." Google has been saying Core Web Vitals are important in general but when it comes to search rankings, they have never been that important.
-
Google Tests Frequently Saved Label On Search Result Snippets
Google is now testing a "Frequently saved" label on the search results snippets. Previously we've seen you've visit often labels, for you labels, preferred source labels and other labels in the search results.
-
Google Tests New Local Places & Compare Sites Interface
Google is testing a new "all places" and "compare now" interface to see businesses and third-party comparison sites outside of Google Search. This is something Google launched in the European regions but now some are seeing this in the US with this new user interface.
-
Bing Recommends Against Batch Mode For IndexNow
With the new Bing Webmaster Tools recommendations section, we are learning more about what Bing Search likes and dislikes. One of the things Bing does not like is when a site using batch mode, or batch URL groups for IndexNow. Bing says it can cause server overload and delays in indexing.
-
Google Ads Raise Your Budgets Recommendation Gains Information
Google has updated the "Raise your budgets" recommendation within the Google Ads recommendations with more details and tips. I mean, no one wants to raise their budget unless they can make more money, so having more details on why you should raise your budget is useful.
-
Custom Google Sneakers
Google had some event at the Kirkland, Seattle office and there was a company named The Sole Revival showcasing its custom Google shoes or sneakers.
