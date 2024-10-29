Daily Search Forum Recap: October 29, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Overviews are now rolling out to over 100 countries, making it available to over a billion searchers. Google said it is doubtful you'd see big ranking drops over core web vitals issues. Google is testing a "frequently saved" label in the search result snippets. Google is testing a new local places and compare sites interface. Bing recommends against batch mode for IndexNow submissions. Google Ads has a new raise your budgets recommendation section.

