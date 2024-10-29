Google Tests New Local Places & Compare Sites Interface

Google is testing a new "all places" and "compare now" interface to see businesses and third-party comparison sites outside of Google Search. This is something Google launched in the European regions but now some are seeing this in the US with this new user interface.

I spotted this new interface that shows both local listings from Google Business Profiles on the left and then a list of comparison sites on the right, in the mobile interface. This was shared with me on X:

Google Local Compare Now All Places

This was also spotted by Jaimie S in the Local Search Forum:

Google Local Places Compare Sites Interface2

We've seen many variations of these comparison sites in Google Search over the years, but this one is kinda nice.

Forum discussion at X and Local Search Forum.

 

