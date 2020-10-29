Daily Search Forum Recap: October 29, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: E-Commerce Sites Should Use Unavailable Request Indexing Tool Prior To Black Friday
On Monday, Google lists a bunch of SEO tips for e-commerce sites to get ready for the upcoming Black Friday sales day. One of those tips is to use the request indexing tool, but that tool was temporarily suspended and we do not know when it will come back.
- Will Apple Search Take Market Share Away From Google?
Since 2014 we have seen signs that Apple is testing the waters of building its own web crawler and search engine. Yes, this has been going on for more than six years. But now, Apple might be launching something in search, beyond Siri on iOS and Spotlight on MacOS, to the public.
- Google My Business Progress Status Of Reinstatement Request
Ben Fisher spotted that Google is now testing in Google My Business a status indicator of where your reinstatement request is. So if contact Google My Business for something, if you go back to the form, it might show the status of that request.
- Google Tests Always Open Search Tools Options
Google Search has a "tools" feature that when you do a search and you want to filter the search results by more options, like time or type of result, you can just click on "tools" to show the filter options. Well, Google is testing removing the requirement to click on the "tools" to toggle on these options.
- Google Search Console Coverage Report Delayed Again
The coverage report within Google Search Console is delayed again. It is currently now delayed by 10-days, as opposed to the normal two-day delay in reporting. It was also recently backed up in early September, prior to all those indexing bugs.
- Google Time Capsule Bedroom
Here is an older photo I found on Instagram a while ago from the Google office in Zurich of a room, actually, it looks like a bedroom, that is in some sort of time capsule or igloo of some sorts.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Fetch and Render tool coming back before Black Friday? The recent Google Webmaster blog recommends using it when setting up a Black Friday Sales page... https://t.co/GRVLvtdIiU, Matt Bassos on Twitter
- Google May 2020 update: lost so many places and still going down, WebmasterWorld
- How to handle 307 redirects! In this #AskGoogleWebmasters, @JohnMu discusses how a Googlebot interacts with HSTS/307 redirects. Thank you @getvisible for this great question! See how → https://t.co/t7EPGm03dj http, Google Webmasters on Twitter
- Is this new? https://t.co/0H6LHelVNr, John Mueller on Twitter
- Microsoft AI Public Preview of Machine Learning App, WebmasterWorld
- Twitter & Facebook To talk Section 230, WebmasterWorld
- You link to me, I link to you. It's the 90's again :-), John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Does the Google antitrust case make an Apple search engine more likely?
- Online holiday sales could reach $200 billion according to Adobe
- Microsoft Clarity, the company’s tool for visualizing user experience, is out of beta
- How to kickstart your channel on Roku and stand out: A comprehensive guide
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Are You Asking the Right Questions of Your Data?, CMSWire
- Cross-domain Tracking - Google Analytics 4, Charles Farina's Blog
- Microsoft Clarity is now Generally Available, Bing Webmaster Blog
Industry & Business
- Apple develops alternative to Google search, Financial Times
- Google’s display advertising business is under antitrust probe in Italy, TechCrunch
- Sundar Pichai’s testimony before the Senate Commerce Committee, Google Blog
Local & Maps
- Google My Business, Are You Using It to Your Benefit?, Wellspring Digital
Mobile & Voice
- 'Apple Glass' may help users see better in low light using radar and LiDAR, Appleinsider
- Adobe launches Google Assistant integration with Adobe XD, ZDNet
SEO
- 10 Advanced SEO Techniques, SEM Rush
- Are PDFs Bad for SEO?, Seer Interactive
- Black Friday SEO 2020: Building a Strategy Using Data, Conductor
- Google Discover: What it is and how to get your content in, Yoast
- Node Identifiers: From Structured Data to Linked Data, Sitebulb
- Setting Your SEO Strategy, Searchmetrics
PPC
- Wasteful Wednesday #18 - Keyword of the Week "Laws", Seer Interactive