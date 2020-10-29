Daily Search Forum Recap: October 29, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google: E-Commerce Sites Should Use Unavailable Request Indexing Tool Prior To Black Friday

On Monday, Google lists a bunch of SEO tips for e-commerce sites to get ready for the upcoming Black Friday sales day. One of those tips is to use the request indexing tool, but that tool was temporarily suspended and we do not know when it will come back.

Will Apple Search Take Market Share Away From Google?

Since 2014 we have seen signs that Apple is testing the waters of building its own web crawler and search engine. Yes, this has been going on for more than six years. But now, Apple might be launching something in search, beyond Siri on iOS and Spotlight on MacOS, to the public.

Google My Business Progress Status Of Reinstatement Request

Ben Fisher spotted that Google is now testing in Google My Business a status indicator of where your reinstatement request is. So if contact Google My Business for something, if you go back to the form, it might show the status of that request.

Google Tests Always Open Search Tools Options

Google Search has a "tools" feature that when you do a search and you want to filter the search results by more options, like time or type of result, you can just click on "tools" to show the filter options. Well, Google is testing removing the requirement to click on the "tools" to toggle on these options.

Google Search Console Coverage Report Delayed Again

The coverage report within Google Search Console is delayed again. It is currently now delayed by 10-days, as opposed to the normal two-day delay in reporting. It was also recently backed up in early September, prior to all those indexing bugs.

Google Time Capsule Bedroom

Here is an older photo I found on Instagram a while ago from the Google office in Zurich of a room, actually, it looks like a bedroom, that is in some sort of time capsule or igloo of some sorts.

