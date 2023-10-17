Daily Search Forum Recap: October 17, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google added new structured data for vehicle/car listings for dealerships. Google's helpful content update still does not find hidden gems. Google Explore section seems to be coming up way too soon now. Google Explore section is also showing products. Google Bard has side-by-side drafts for some questions.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- PSA: Google's Helpful Content Update Does Not Yet Find Hidden Gems
This is just a reminder that despite Google saying the helpful content update will one day be able to find hidden gems in its search results, it does not yet do that. We thought Google would launch it with the last helpful content update, but Google did not.
- Google Adds New Vehicle Listing Structured Data With Search Console Reporting
Google has new structured data markup for car dealerships, it is called vehicle structured data. You can use it to communicate to Google information about your new car listings for improved visibility within the Google Search results.
- Google Bard With Side By Side Drafts
A couple of weeks ago, Bard posted that for some questions, it might show you two drafts side-by-side. I have yet to see that in action, that is until now.
- Google Explore Section Coming Up Closer To Page Two Of Search Results
Google Explore is a section in the mobile search results that generally shows up after scrolling several pages of search results. Google at some point decides to give you a more news portal interface after you scrolled through five dozen search results. But Google seems to be showing the Explore feature now closer to page two of the search results.
- Google Explore With Products
Google is now showing products within the Google Explore section. Google Explore is the section you see in mobile search after you continue to scroll through the search results.
- Googlebot Crawls Using Pacific Time Zone While In US
Google has added a single line to its Googlebot documentation to say that when Googlebot crawls from within the US, it crawls using the Pacific timezone. Google added, "When crawling from IP addresses in the US, the timezone of Googlebot is Pacific Time."
- Google Recycled Materials Signage
Here is a photo of a Google sign, signage, made up of what looks like recycled materials including plastic bottles, wood and other materials. This was from the Google Amsterdam office. I found this ph
Other Great Search Threads:
- Seeing more and more examples of SGE pulling "branded" text directly from homepages, About pages, and other official company pages. Pro tip: you can directly influence what SGE "knows" about your brand and your people by choosing, Lily Ray on X
- There is no mechanism to block appearance only in a specific country's search results, sorry. If you want to verify Googlebot requests, you can do so with, John Mueller on X
- You might find this checklist helpful for getting started with AI for your advertising efforts, AdsLiaison on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- 10 reasons to join us at SMX online this November
- YouTube Spotlight Moments lets brands align ads with cultural moments
- Google adds new vehicle listings structured data
- How to fix unassigned traffic in GA4
- Does Google’s helpful content update penalize AI content?
- Search Engine Land Awards 2023: Complete finalists list
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How to Utilise GA4 for Managing Niche B2B PPC, Mea
- Navigating Google's GA4 update: A guide for dealerships, CBT News
Industry & Business
- Colorado Supreme Court Approves Use of Google Search Data in Murder Case, Bloomberg
- Google asks Congress to not ban teens from social media, The Verge
- Google’s Deals Lock Up 50% of US Searches, DOJ Expert Says, Bloomberg
- House Speaker vote: Google, Amazon could benefit from Jim Jordan win, CNBC
- An update on Google’s compliance with the EU Copyright Directive, Google Blog
- Google: 3 things PM Modi, Google CEO Sundar Pichai discussed during their virtual call, Times of India
- Israel-Hamas war: $8 million in relief, Google Blog
- Reagan Wouldn’t Sue Google, Wall Street Journal
Links & Content Marketing
- 6 Actionable Tips to Build a Sustainable Online Presence in 2024, Moz
- Scholarship Link Building is a Bad Idea, Be Careful., Adam Riemer
- How to Re-Optimize On-Page Content for SEO, JumpFly
Local & Maps
- Android Auto update fixes navigation bar, breaks Pixel 8 connection, 9to5Google
- Google finally brings iOS's local weather feature to Maps on Android, Android Police
- How AI and imagery keep speed limits on Google Maps updated, Google Blog
- Refreshed 2024 Rogue Is First Nissan to Come With Google Built-In, Business Wire
- Google is adding a feature to the Android version of Maps that the iOS app has had for four years, PhoneArena
Mobile & Voice
- iPhone 15 China Sales Disappoint as Huawei Rises, Jefferies Says, Bloomberg
- Oct. Google System Updates: Connect Wear OS to multiple phones, 9to5Google
- How a visually impaired engineer created a voice command tool with Android, Google Blog
- Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses review: Instagram-worthy shades, Engadget
SEO
- (Hard)Core Algorithm Updates, kev
- Keyword Density in SEO: Understanding Myths and Best Practices, Semrush
- Keyword Marketing: Building Campaigns for SEO and Social Media, Level343
- Finding Site Speed Issues And How To Fix Them For SEO, Koozai
PPC
- New ways to show up where the world watches, powered by AI, Google Blog
- Preparing for Google Chrome’s Cookie Replacement in 2024, Hallam
- Brands, Please Don’t Add “Israel” And “Hamas” To Your Keyword Blocklists, AdExchanger
Search Features
- Raoul A. Cortez's 118th Birthday, Google Doodle
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.