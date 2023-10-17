Daily Search Forum Recap: October 17, 2023

Oct 17, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google added new structured data for vehicle/car listings for dealerships. Google's helpful content update still does not find hidden gems. Google Explore section seems to be coming up way too soon now. Google Explore section is also showing products. Google Bard has side-by-side drafts for some questions.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • PSA: Google's Helpful Content Update Does Not Yet Find Hidden Gems
    This is just a reminder that despite Google saying the helpful content update will one day be able to find hidden gems in its search results, it does not yet do that. We thought Google would launch it with the last helpful content update, but Google did not.
  • Google Adds New Vehicle Listing Structured Data With Search Console Reporting
    Google has new structured data markup for car dealerships, it is called vehicle structured data. You can use it to communicate to Google information about your new car listings for improved visibility within the Google Search results.
  • Google Bard With Side By Side Drafts
    A couple of weeks ago, Bard posted that for some questions, it might show you two drafts side-by-side. I have yet to see that in action, that is until now.
  • Google Explore Section Coming Up Closer To Page Two Of Search Results
    Google Explore is a section in the mobile search results that generally shows up after scrolling several pages of search results. Google at some point decides to give you a more news portal interface after you scrolled through five dozen search results. But Google seems to be showing the Explore feature now closer to page two of the search results.
  • Google Explore With Products
    Google is now showing products within the Google Explore section. Google Explore is the section you see in mobile search after you continue to scroll through the search results.
  • Googlebot Crawls Using Pacific Time Zone While In US
    Google has added a single line to its Googlebot documentation to say that when Googlebot crawls from within the US, it crawls using the Pacific timezone. Google added, "When crawling from IP addresses in the US, the timezone of Googlebot is Pacific Time."
  • Google Recycled Materials Signage
    Here is a photo of a Google sign, signage, made up of what looks like recycled materials including plastic bottles, wood and other materials. This was from the Google Amsterdam office. I found this ph

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: PSA: Google's Helpful Content Update Does Not Yet Find Hidden Gems
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus