Daily Search Forum Recap: October 17, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google added new structured data for vehicle/car listings for dealerships. Google's helpful content update still does not find hidden gems. Google Explore section seems to be coming up way too soon now. Google Explore section is also showing products. Google Bard has side-by-side drafts for some questions.

Baidu Says Its AI as Good as ChatGPT in Big Claim for China, Bloomberg

