PSA: Google's Helpful Content Update Does Not Yet Find Hidden Gems

This is just a reminder that despite Google saying the helpful content update will one day be able to find hidden gems in its search results, it does not yet do that. We thought Google would launch it with the last helpful content update, but Google did not.

When we covered the launch of the September 2023 helpful content update we specifically covered that the hidden gems feature is not part of this update.

We covered how Google said this is still in works and coming to a later version of this update, here is that tweet:

We shared earlier this year about work to better show helpful content that can often live in unexpected places:https://t.co/9qMHscl82W



This work is still continuing and is not part of this particular update. We’ll share more about our work in this area in the future. — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) September 14, 2023

Google repeated that message last week when asked about it again:

"This work is still continuing and is not part of this particular update. We’ll share more about our work in this area in the future."https://t.co/kYZeciPgM5 — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) October 11, 2023

I've seen a number of articles published in the past few weeks saying that this is live, it is not.

So just a reminder, the hidden gems feature of the helpful content update is still not live, not yet at least.

Forum discussion at Twitter.